Decision Tactical unveils new all-inclusive packages for ultimate experience

Orlando, FL, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — For those looking to get a taste of the action, Decision Tactical is redefining immersive tactical experiences with the launch of two, new action-packed offerings, plus upgrades to monthly memberships.

The new offerings make it easier than ever for guests to step into the role of a hero, test their instincts, and have an unforgettable time—whether they’re training, competing, or just looking for a unique night out.

Intro Experience – $75 per person

For those looking to get a taste of the action, the intro package delivers a high-energy experience that includes:

Shooting range simulator – Sharpen your skills in a state-of-the-art simulated range.

Home invasion scenario – Test your instincts in a high-pressure defense situation.

Competition course – Face off in an adrenaline-fueled challenge.

Life skills – Gain essential self-defense and situational awareness techniques.

All-Inclusive Experience – $125 per person

Step into the action with Decision Tactical’s most comprehensive package yet. This all-inclusive offering features:

Street shootout & Mall terrorist simulations – Navigate realistic, high-intensity encounters.

T-shirt or Food + Drink – Take home a souvenir or enjoy an exclusive Chef’s menu.

Monthly memberships

Decision Tactical is excited to announce an upgraded membership program designed to give members access to the most immersive tactical experiences in Central Florida at an unbeatable value:

Every Experience Every Day (Enhanced Package) – $100/month (3 months minimum) or $799/year

3 Experiences Every Monday – Thursday (Standard Package) – $50/month (3 months minimum) or $399/year

The revamped monthly memberships offer the best value for accessing a full range of simulated shooting experiences and advanced training opportunities. Members can immerse themselves in the following fan-favorite experiences through the standard and enhanced packages, each available to book once per day:

Shooting Range Simulator

Home Invasion Scenario

Competition Course

Street Scenario*

Mall Scenario*

(*Exclusive to the Enhanced Package)

Decision Tactical isn’t just a shooting range—it’s a high-intensity, hands-on law enforcement and special-ops inspired indoor theme park that fuses immersive tactical training with competitive action and unforgettable fun. Guests can experience 360° law enforcement scenarios and engage in state-of-the-art tactical training in a safe and fun environment. After the action, enjoy the best smash burgers, wings, salads, and more—made fresh to order at the Bar & Grill.

For more information about Decision Tactical, visit https://decisiontactical.com/.