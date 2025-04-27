Casa De Los Angelitos Announces Annual Casino Night Fundraiser

Come Dressed to the Roaring 1920s and Experience an Exciting Eve ning of Casino Games, Silent Auction, and Community Support to Benefit Expectant Mothers in Need

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Casa De Los Angelitos, a beacon of hope and support for pregnant women in crisis, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Casino Night Fundraiser, a night of excitement, entertainment, and philanthropy. The event will take place on April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM PST in the heart of the South Bay area of Los Angeles, offering attendees a chance to revel in the thrill of classic casino games while supporting an incredible cause.

This exciting evening aims to bring the community together in support of Casa De Los Angelitos’ mission to provide assistance to pregnant women in need. Attendees can look forward to a vibrant casino atmosphere in Redondo Beach, courtesy of the Knights of Columbus, featuring classic games such as Blackjack, Craps, and Roulette, a scrumptious Italian-inspired dinner and a decadent chocolate fountain dessert bar by Bliss Hospitality Services . Also included are silent auction and grand raffle prizes from Kendra Scott, Gaetano’s Restaurant, The Laugh Factory, The Cheesecake Factory, Pacific Battleship Center, Victoria Rose Show Horses, and many more!

Event Highlights:

Date: April 26, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Knights of Columbus, 214 Ave I, Redondo Beach, CA, 90277

Tickets: Available for purchase here

Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or a first-timer, this event promises fun for everyone. Guests and businesses can also sponsor tables, gaining branding opportunities and recognition for their generosity. All proceeds from the Casino Night Fundraiser will directly benefit Casa De Los Angelitos, enabling the organization to continue offering vital support services to expectant mothers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://paybee.io/in-person-event/casa2025/1.

About Casa De Los Angelitos

Casa De Los Angelitos is a dedicated non-profit organization that operates a 5-bedroom residence in Harbor City, committed to providing shelter, support, and resources to pregnant women facing challenging circumstances. Through comprehensive programs and compassionate care, Casa De Los Angelitos empowers women to make informed decisions and build brighter futures for themselves and their children.

For more information about Casa De Los Angelitos, visit www.casadelosangelitos.org.