ICS/SCADA Cybersecurity Symposium 2025 to Focus on Critical Infrastructure Safeguards

CHICAGO, IL, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — In 2024, the average cost of a data breach surpassed $4.8 million1 in the face of a 30% global increase in cyberattacks compared to the previous year2. Cybercriminals and nation-state actors are leveraging sophisticated tools—including generative AI—to execute more complex and stealthy attacks, increasing both the frequency and impact of breaches. With the annual global cost of these attacks estimated to climb to $13.8 trillion by 2028,3 it is critical for both businesses and governments to invest in robust, proactive cybersecurity defenses.

The ICS/SCADA Cybersecurity Symposium 2025 on June 3-4, 2025 in Chicago will bring together leading cybersecurity professionals, critical infrastructure operators, and industry innovators to address this evolving landscape of cyber-physical threats. Organized by Smart Grid Observer, this event is designed to equip organizations across manufacturing, transportation, energy, water treatment, healthcare, and other vital sectors with practical strategies to safeguard their OT and IT systems, and provide an in-depth exploration of the latest cybersecurity challenges faced by operators of ICS and SCADA networks.

Participants will gain firsthand insights into:

The current threat landscape, including nation-state advanced persistent threats (APTs)

Defense-in-depth strategies tailored for ICS/SCADA environments

Meeting and exceeding evolving regulatory requirements

Best practices for protecting against ransomware and other cyber attacks

Innovative network security architectures and emerging technologies such as deception technology, machine learning, and AI

Conducting comprehensive risk assessments and mitigating supply chain risks

Extending security measures to cloud-connected OT assets

Enhancing cybersecurity through public-private collaboration and real-world case studies

“We’re excited to provide this opportunity for dialogue and solution-sharing by leading practitioners in the field,” says organizer and editor of Smart Grid Observer Dan Coran. “Cybersecurity is an urgent concern in every sector, including national security, and our agenda aims to overcome the communication challenges that have held back progress toward a more secure and resilient network.”

With an interactive, networking-focused format and an agenda driven by practitioners actively engaged in the field, the Symposium offers participants a unique platform to engage in group discussions, share case studies, and explore innovative solutions that address the specific challenges of ICS/SCADA asset operators. Attendees will include cybersecurity network managers, control systems engineers, C-suite executives, technology providers, and consultants tasked with safeguarding critical infrastructure. The event also features ample opportunities to meet one-on-one with peers and solution providers.

Participating organizations include:

Applied Control Solutions, LLC

JDS Energy and Mining

Forescout Technologies

North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives

Idaho National Laboratory

Fluence

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

Broadcom

Trout Software

SSH Communications Security

Intertrust

DER Security Corp

SunSpec Alliance

Illinois Commerce Commission

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation

Cumulys

Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA)

ITC Holdings Corp.

Ampyx Cyber

And more

Event sponsors include SSH Communications Security, Keystrike, and Security Innovation, a Bureau Veritas company.

Registration details, session schedules, and further information are available on the Symposium website. Cybersecurity professionals in the US may use the code GUEST15 to receive a 15% discount. Organizations seeking to secure their place at this essential event are encouraged to register promptly.

About the Organizer

The Smart Grid Observer is an online information resource serving the global smart energy industry. SGO delivers the latest news and information on a daily basis concerning key technology developments, deployment updates, standards work, business issues, and market trends worldwide. SGO produces several conferences each year on topics such as microgrids, grid modernization, EV charging, V2G, ICS cybersecurity, demand response, distributed energy resources, and more.

For a list of recent and upcoming SGO Forums, visit https://smartgridobserver.com/events

