From engineering roots to global leadership: the journey of Giacomo Mareschi Danieli

Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, an experienced Italian engineer and global executive, leads Danieli Group as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. His strong leadership is a combination of technical expertise, strategic foresight and constant commitment to innovation and sustainability, qualities that have made the company a leader in the global steel and metals industry.

Giacomo Mareschi Danieli: a professional career built on global expertise and technical depth

Milan, Italy, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ —Founded in 1914, the Danieli Group has evolved into a multinational powerhouse based in Italy, with seven production centres and 25 business units operating in 28 countries. Renowned for its engineering and plant manufacturing capabilities, the company offers end-to-end solutions for the processing of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, serving the entire value chain from raw materials to finished products. The Chief Executive Officer Giacomo Mareschi Danieli graduated in 2005 with a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Milan Polytechnic and immediately immersed himself in the steel industry through the Group’s steel division, ABS (Acciaierie Bertoli Safau). His early exposure to operational processes laid the foundations for a career defined by international experience and increasing responsibility. From managing complex construction sites in Abu Dhabi to overseeing large-scale operations in Ukraine as Project Coordinator and Manager at Interpipe Steel, he demonstrated an aptitude for leadership in diverse and challenging environments. His journey then took him to Thailand, where he directed the macro-planning efforts of Danieli Far East Ltd. before becoming its Chief Executive Officer. Giacomo Mareschi Danieli’s return to Italy in 2009 marked a crucial point: he joined the Board of Directors and later took control of the Plant Engineering division, where he led the development of key business lines and expanded business operations globally.

Giacomo Mareschi Danieli: transforming Danieli Group into a global leader

Appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2017, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli opened a new era for the Italian company, marked by digital transformation, sustainability and customer-centric innovation. Under his leadership, the company has consolidated its position as one of the top three global suppliers of machines and plants for the steel and metal industry. At the heart of this strategy is the Danieli Research Center, a 4,500 square meter facility dedicated to technological development, supported by annual investments of €140 million in research and innovation. This innovation hub enables the development of cutting-edge solutions that not only optimise efficiency and performance for customers worldwide, but also minimise environmental impact, reinforcing Danieli’s role as a driver of sustainable industrial progress. In addition to industrial success, CEO Giacomo Mareschi Danieli places a strong focus on Corporate Social Responsibility. Indeed, Danieli Group supports educational partnerships with schools and universities to nurture future talent, invests in environmentally sustainable initiatives and contributes to the preservation of historical sites. These efforts, together with philanthropic and sponsorship projects, reflect the Group’s deep commitment to the development of society. Thanks to his visionary leadership, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli continues to guide Danieli Group towards a path of global impact, where innovation meets responsibility and tradition merges with progress.