Headline SproutEd Announces Live CLE Webcast on the Ethical Use of Technology in Legal Practice

CHATTANOOGA, United States, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — SproutEd, a leader in Continuing Legal Education, will host a live webcast on May 1, 2025, titled Ethically Leveraging Technology for Lawyers. This one-hour session will explore how legal professionals can responsibly use technology in their practice while meeting ethical obligations.

The webcast begins at 1:00 PM EST and offers one CLE credit in Ethics and Technology. It is designed for attorneys seeking to strengthen their understanding of emerging digital tools, protect client confidentiality, and ensure professional compliance in an increasingly digital environment.

The session will be led by Robert Simon, an accomplished trial attorney and co-founder of The Simon Law Group and Justice HQ. Simon brings extensive experience in both litigation and legal innovation. His career has been marked by a deep commitment to justice, mentorship, and the ethical integration of technology into legal workflows.

Topics covered in the course will include best practices for using cloud-based services, securing digital communications, managing client data, and evaluating the role of artificial intelligence in legal settings. Attorneys attending this program will come away with actionable knowledge to enhance efficiency without compromising ethical standards.

The webcast is open to all legal professionals and is priced at $39. It is free for those enrolled in SproutEd’s Unlimited CLE Membership. More information is available at https://www.sprouteducation.com/sprouted-memberships/ 

Webcast Details
Date: May 1, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Duration: 60 minutes
CLE Credits: 1 Ethics and Technology
Format: Live Webcast
Cost: $39 or included with Unlimited CLE Membership

Register now to secure your spot: https://www.sprouteducation.com/courses/ethically-leveraging-technology-for-lawyers/

