BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2025: Uniting Visionaries and Shaping the Next Era of Biopharma

Seoul, South Korea, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The biopharmaceutical industry is set to converge at BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX Korea (BIX) 2025, a premier event dedicated to fostering global collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Scheduled to take place from October 15-17, 2025, at COEX, Seoul, BIX 2025 will be a pivotal platform for professionals across the biopharma value chain to explore the latest trends, innovations, and strategic partnerships that are shaping the future of healthcare.

In an era where breakthrough therapies and advanced manufacturing processes are crucial to addressing global health challenges, BIX 2025 stands out as a unique gathering that facilitates these advancements. The event will showcase cutting-edge technologies and pioneering research, providing attendees with valuable opportunities to engage with industry leaders and innovators.

A highlight of BIX 2025 is its Business Partnering program, designed to drive success through strategic collaborations. This program offers a unique partnering platform where participants can meet the ultimate business partners with expertise in bio investment, R&D, business development, and manufacturing. The program supports various partnering types, including Joint Research, Funding & Investment, Marketing Partnerships, In/Out Licensing, Joint Ventures, and Production Partnerships.

“BIX 2025 is a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the biopharma industry,” said Jun Y. Lim, Portfolio Director of BIX 2025. “By bringing together global players, we aim to create an environment where ideas can be exchanged, partnerships can be formed, and the future of healthcare can be shaped.”

Professionals attending BIX 2025 will have the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, attend expert-led sessions, and network with peers from around the world. The event is designed to foster strategic partnerships and provide a platform for global players to exchange ideas that could lead to groundbreaking advancements in the industry.

At BIX 2024, the Business Partnering program recorded a remarkable growth, facilitating 368 one-on-one meetings, a 146% increase compared to the previous year. This surge reflects the increasing demand for strategic collaboration across the biopharma value chain, making BIX a go-to platform for companies looking to accelerate innovation, secure investments, and build global partnerships.

BIX 2025 is already drawing significant global attention, with an impressive lineup of participating companies confirmed. These include Samsung Biologics, Roche, Lonza, WuXi Biologics, IQVIA, and over 150 other leading companies from around the world. This strong international presence highlights BIX’s status as a truly global hub for the biopharmaceutical industry.

For exhibitor inquiries and visitor registration, visit [https://www.bioplusinterphex.co.kr/] or contact us at [bix@bioplusinterphex.co.kr].