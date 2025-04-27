ODM Educational Group Celebrates Outstanding JEE Main Results

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group has once again demonstrated its academic excellence with an exceptional performance by its students in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 (Session-II). The ODM educational group continues to uphold its reputation as a premier knowledge-grasping hub for engineering aspirants in Odisha.

A total of 9 students scored above the 99th percentile mark, showcasing the educational group’s consistent track record in producing top performers. Among the star performers, Sandeep Kumar Sahoo secured an impressive percentile of 99.94, while Dibyanshu Dibyajyoti Das and Gourav Das achieved percentiles of 99.805 and 99.757, respectively. Additionally, 17 students secured above 98 percentile, 29 students secured above 97 percentile, and 35 students got above 95 percentile, further highlighting the educational group’s remarkable performance.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, expressed immense pride in the students’ achievements: “These results exemplify the dedication and hard work of both our students and faculty members. At ODM, the focus has always been on building a strong foundation through conceptual clarity rather than rote learning. The success of our students in JEE Main 2025 validates our teaching methodology and personalised approach to education.”

The JEE Main examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), serves as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is the gateway to admission in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other premier engineering institutions across the country.

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, highlighted ODM’s holistic approach: “Beyond academic excellence, ODM focuses on developing problem-solving skills and analytical thinking. The rigorous training program, combined with regular assessments and personalised feedback, ensures that students are well-prepared not just for competitive examinations but for future challenges in their professional careers.”

Parents attribute this success to the dedicated faculty and state-of-the-art infrastructure provided by ODM Educational Group. The educational group’s emphasis on regular mock tests, doubt-clearing sessions, and performance analytics has played a crucial role in preparing students for the competitive examination.

ODM’s consistent performance in national-level competitive examinations has established it as a trusted name in the educational landscape of Odisha. The educational group’s focus on concept-based learning rather than exam-oriented coaching has helped students build a strong foundation for their future academic pursuits.

For aspiring engineers seeking quality education and comprehensive preparation for competitive exams, the message is clear: grow with ODM, where excellence is not just an achievement, but a tradition.