Terrock Technologies Joins FasterCapital’s LaunchUp Program to Accelerate the Development of BatteryShare App

BatteryShare is a groundbreaking mobile application that aims to address a key pain point faced by millions of smartphone and tablet users worldwide: battery life. By offering cutting-edge battery optimization technology and a community-driven power-sharing platform, BatteryShare ensures that users can extend and share their device’s battery life anytime and anywhere.

Co-founder of Terrock Technologies, Terry Chimwawa, expressed her excitement about this milestone, “The increasing dependence on mobile devices in our daily lives means that running out of battery is no longer just an inconvenience; it’s a real problem. With BatteryShare, we aim to create an ecosystem where users can easily manage, share, and extend their battery life in a secure and reliable way. Joining FasterCapital’s LaunchUp program provides us with the resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities we need to bring this vision to life.”

FasterCapital’s LaunchUp program offers a comprehensive package of support to early-stage startups, focusing on providing expert mentorship, business development assistance, and access to a global network of investors. By joining the program, Terrock Technologies will benefit from FasterCapital’s extensive resources, helping the company refine its business model, scale operations, and achieve sustainable growth.

BatteryShare has identified several key challenges that the app seeks to solve, including:

Optimizing battery usage across multiple devices and platforms (iOS, Android).

Creating a secure, fast, and easy-to-use power-sharing platform.

Establishing a strong foothold in a competitive market while engaging users through innovative features such as gamification and family/enterprise plans.

As part of its strategic plan, Terrock Technologies is focused on scaling its operations globally and securing partnerships with telecom companies, smartphone manufacturers, and power bank providers. These partnerships will not only expand BatteryShare’s capabilities but also drive its growth and user acquisition efforts.

With an initial investment of $20,000 from the founders and a goal of raising $800,000 in funding, Terrock Technologies is positioning itself for significant growth. The team is set to launch targeted marketing campaigns, collaborate with tech influencers, and offer free trials to attract early adopters.

“Our mission is to ensure that no one ever has to worry about raising capital for their project,” said Hesham Zreik, CEO at FasterCapital, “with the support of our investors, we hope to help projects around the world prosper and create innovative solution./ —