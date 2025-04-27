Blockchain Identity Joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program to Secure $7M in Funding

Dubai, UAE, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Blockchain Identity, a cutting-edge startup dedicated to revolutionizing digital identity management through blockchain technology, has officially joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program. The company, founded by Salwa Zaidan, is raising $7M to further develop its secure, immutable, and distributed digital identity system. With operations in both the United States and the United Kingdom, Blockchain Identity aims to address the vulnerabilities of traditional centralized identity verification systems.

Salwa Zaidan, Founder of Blockchain Identity, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Joining FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program is a crucial step for us. Their extensive network and support will help us connect with the right investors and accelerate our mission to provide a more secure and decentralized digital identity solution.”

Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, welcomed the company, stating: “Blockchain Identity is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in the digital world today. Identity security is a major concern, and leveraging blockchain technology to create a decentralized solution is a game changer.”

He further added: “We are excited to support Salwa and her team in raising the necessary capital to bring their vision to life. This is exactly the kind of innovation that aligns with FasterCapital’s mission to empower startups with groundbreaking ideas.”

Blockchain Identity’s solution eliminates the need for a central authority in digital identity management, reducing the risks of fraud and data breaches while ensuring users have complete control over their personal information. With FasterCapital’s assistance, the company is set to scale its operations and expand its impact in the rapidly evolving digital identity space./ —