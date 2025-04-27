Cisdem PDF Converter OCR Upgraded with Multi-Language Support and Enhanced Conversion

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — This week, Cisdem released the brand-new Windows and Mac versions of Cisdem PDF Converter OCR, which added multi-language support and optimized the conversion effects.

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR is a dedicated PDF program with an easy-to-use interface and powerful functions. It helps users to convert PDF to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other popular formats, while preserving the original formatting and layout. In addition, its advanced OCR technology ensures 99% accuracy when extracting text from scans and image files. More than 50 languages can be recognized effortlessly. Also, it works as a PDF creator, letting users create PDF from manifold file formats and merge different files into one single PDF.

“This update is designed to newly support 7 language versions, allowing wider users to enjoy efficient document processing.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem project manager. “Besides, it has optimized the conversion effects. Specifically, it enhances the accuracy and readability of table recognition, as well as the fidelity of the page layout of office documents. Users can update to the newest version to enjoy a better conversion experience.”

What’s New in Cisdem PDF Converter OCR?

Added 7 language versions, including German, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese and Japanese. (For Windows)

Newly supported 3 output image formats: TIFF, BMP and JPG.

Optimized the conversion effects.

Fixed some known bugs.

Main Features of Cisdem PDF Converter OCR

Convert PDF and images to 15+ formats: It supports converting PDF to searchable PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HTML, Text, RTF, CSV, Pages, Keynote, Numbers, and 5 Images. Create PDF from an extensive list of file formats: It supports creating PDF from MS Office(MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint), iWork (Pages, Numbers, Keynote), Image, etc. Enhanced OCR technology: It comes with enhanced OCR technology to accurately convert paper documents, scanned PDF to searchable PDF or editable formats in seconds. Advanced settings: Cisdem PDF Converter OCR provides advanced settings before conversion, such as page range, recognition priority, image quality, book cover, etc. Batch conversion: This program can batch convert unlimited files to different formats with high accuracy and quality. Merge PDF files: Combining two or more files in different formats into a single PDF is quite easy for PDF Converter OCR. Recognition Languages: Over 50 languages can be recognized by Cisdem PDF Converter OCR, including English, Chinese, Arabic, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean and more.

Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfconverterocr.dmg, while for Windows can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfconverterocr.exe. People can purchase the full version from its purchase page, which allows users to buy a one-year license for 1 PC at $39.99 or a one-time license at $59.99 for free upgrades.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a qualified and authoritative software company that focuses on developing easy-to-use PDF products and utilities for Mac and Windows users. The software released by Cisdem is powerful, practical, affordable, and has received widespread support and subscriptions. You can visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to learn more details.