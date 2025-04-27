Alfa Jewellers Marks Akshaya Tritiya with the Launch of “Eternal Prosperity” Digital Lookbook

Chennai, India, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — In conjunction with Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Alfa Jewellers has released its new online lookbook, “Eternal Prosperity”, highlighting the cultural and symbolic role of gold during one of the most significant festivals in the Indian calendar.

The lookbook brings together traditional gold designs and contemporary presentation, reflecting the values of abundance, heritage, and renewal associated with the occasion. It explores the deeper cultural meaning of gold beyond ornamentation—positioning it as a lasting emblem of tradition, prosperity, and faith.

Structured in three sections, the lookbook covers:

Gold Necklaces – Featuring traditional chokers, lockets, and chains.

Gold Earrings – Including classic jhumkas and chandbali-style pieces.

Gold Bracelets – Consisting of link bracelets, kangans, and filigree-inspired designs.

Each featured piece is accompanied by a styling tip, offering guidance on how to wear the jewellery for different occasions—from festive celebrations to everyday elegance. The visual presentation is rooted in cultural authenticity, with models styled in South Indian bridal attire and traditional elements such as gold coins, mandalas, and silk fabrics.

The lookbook is intended as a creative and cultural exploration of Akshaya Tritiya’s themes, presented through design and imagery that celebrate continuity, legacy, and craftsmanship.

The Eternal Prosperity Lookbook is now available online: https://alfajewellers.com/lookbook/eternal-prosperity/

About Alfa Jewellers

Based in the heart of Chennai, Alfa Jewellers is recognised for its dedication to timeless design and masterful craftsmanship. With a legacy rooted in tradition, the jeweller offers an extensive range of gold, silver, diamond, and gemstone pieces that blend cultural heritage with refined artistry. From elaborate bridal collections to contemporary everyday designs, each piece is thoughtfully crafted to reflect both precision and passion. Alfa Jewellers continues to uphold the rich legacy of Indian jewellery-making, offering a unique experience for those seeking elegance, tradition, and quality from a trusted gold jewellery house in Chennai.