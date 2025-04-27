PC Natural/Transparent Granules: High-Performance, Versatile Material for Diverse Industries by Kapoor Sales

New Delhi, India, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales Corporation, a leading provider of innovative plastic materials, is proud to announce itself as the prime supplier of PC Natural/Transparent Granules. These high-performance granules, including premium grades such as LEXAN 143R, LEXAN 144R, and LEXAN 103/112 are engineered to meet the increasing demand for versatile, clear, and impact-resistant materials across a variety of industries including automotive, electronics, medical, and consumer goods. Made from polycarbonate (PC), a thermoplastic polymer celebrated for its outstanding mechanical and optical properties, these granules offer clarity and durability essential for high-performance applications. The transparency of PC natural granules allows them to be molded into complex forms without compromising strength or visual aesthetics. Additionally, grades such as LEXAN 123R/111 and LEXAN LS2/111 demonstrate superior optical clarity, making them ideal for applications requiring visible internal components or clean, transparent surfaces.

Engineered with high impact resistance, polycarbonate ensures finished products are tough enough to withstand challenging environments while maintaining dimensional stability. The use of advanced flame-retardant formulations like LEXAN FR 943A/111 and LEXAN FR 940A/111 ensures safety in electrical and electronic applications without sacrificing visual clarity or formability. These materials can tolerate wide temperature ranges, making them suitable for components that face thermal stress. The ability to mold these materials into intricate shapes also enhances design flexibility, particularly important in the development of innovative consumer electronics, automotive trim parts, and medical device housings. Grades such as Lotte INFINO 1220UR and Lotte INFINO 1100UR offer additional reliability in terms of processability and end-use performance, adding to their value in precision and high-spec applications.

Despite their robust strength, polycarbonate granules remain lightweight, which is a significant advantage in weight-sensitive industries like automotive and aerospace. Their excellent dimensional stability ensures minimal shrinkage and consistent performance even under fluctuating environmental conditions. These materials are widely used in applications such as transparent automotive headlamp lenses, electronic display panels, medical device casings, optical lenses, and clear packaging solutions for premium goods. Kapoor Sales Corporation remains committed to providing top-grade polycarbonate solutions that not only meet rigorous performance standards but also align with modern sustainability practices. By focusing on environmentally conscious production processes, we aim to deliver materials that support both innovation and responsibility.

Kapoor Sales Corporation is a global leader in the supply of advanced plastic materials, specializing in high-performance resins for diverse industries such as automotive, electronics, medical devices, and consumer goods. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we offer a wide range of materials, including polycarbonate, nylon, ABS, and more, to meet the evolving demands of the modern manufacturing landscape.

