Eventnites Is Here To Take Down High-Fee Event Platforms

USA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Say goodbye to bloated fees and clunky event software. Eventnites, the all-in-one event entertainment hub, is redefining what it means to plan and promote live experiences. Designed for today’s creators, Eventnites empowers organizers with powerful tools to sell tickets, manage events, and even submit offers to book talent—without the high costs that other platforms demand.

1.5% Per Sold Ticket—Lower Than Eventbrite

While major competitors like Eventbrite charge 3.7% + $1.79 per sold ticket, Eventnites offers a flat 1.5% per sold ticket, putting more money back into the pockets of creators, artists, and event planners. No hidden costs, no unnecessary complications—just fair pricing that makes scaling events easier than ever.

Early Payouts at Just 2%

Eventnites knows that cash flow is critical when organizing events. That’s why the platform offers early payouts at a low 2% fee, helping organizers access their revenue before the event date to fund marketing, pay staff, or cover production costs.

Streamlined Talent Booking

Instead of managing complicated bookings on your own, Eventnites lets users easily submit an offer to book talent via a simple form. From there, a dedicated team member will reach out and complete the booking off-platform. This hybrid system saves time and reduces friction while still giving organizers access to top-tier talent.

Built for Creators, Not Corporations

Eventnites was built for the people who bring entertainment to life. Whether you’re organizing a comedy show, music festival, community meetup, or live podcast recording, Eventnites gives you the tools to do it all in one place—at a fraction of the price.

Key Features at a Glance:

1.5% platform fee per ticket sold – lower than Eventbrite and most competitors

2% early payout option – get access to your funds before the event

Submit offers to book talent directly – and let our team handle the rest

Intuitive event dashboard – manage events, track sales, and view real-time analytics

Built to scale – for organizers of all sizes, from first-timers to production pros

Join the Movement

With its user-first approach, Eventnites is quickly becoming the go-to alternative for creators and professionals looking to take control of their event experience without breaking the bank. Whether you’re an independent artist, promoter, or business owner, Eventnites makes it easy to launch your next event and keep more of your earnings.

To learn more or to launch your next event, visit www.eventnites.com.