CareSmartz360 to Showcase Innovative Home Care Solutions at the PHA 2025 Annual Conference

Pittsford, NY, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the home care industry, will be exhibiting at the Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA) 2025 Annual Conference. The premier event for Pennsylvania’s home care, home health, and hospice professionals will take place from May 14-16, 2025, at the Wind Creek Resort in Bethlehem, PA.

CareSmartz360 invites attendees to visit their team, including Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales, and Carolina Gonzaga, Sales Account Executive, to discover how their comprehensive platform empowers home care agencies to achieve operational excellence and deliver exceptional client care.

The PHA 2025 Annual Conference, themed “As Strong as Steel: Grit in the Homecare Industry,” resonates deeply with CareSmartz360’s commitment to providing robust and reliable tools that enable agencies to navigate the challenges of the evolving home care landscape.

Over three dynamic days, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in invaluable learning sessions, network with industry peers, and explore strategies for growth.

“We are thrilled to connect with the Pennsylvania home care community at the PHA 2025 Annual Conference,” says Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at CareSmartz360. “This event provides a fantastic platform to share how CareSmartz360’s AI-powered solutions can streamline workflows, enhance caregiver communication, and provide agencies with the data-driven insights needed to thrive in today’s competitive market.”

Attendees can look forward to exploring the full spectrum of the PHA conference, including insightful presentations from visionary leaders on policy shifts, compliance, caregiver empowerment, and disruptive technology. Informative sessions, dynamic workshops, and panel discussions will offer practical knowledge on regulatory updates, financial management, and innovative care models.

Dedicated networking receptions and breakfasts will provide ample opportunities to forge meaningful relationships within the home care community.

At the CareSmartz360 Booth#96, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Witness live demonstrations of CareSmartz360’s comprehensive suite of features designed to revolutionize agency operations and streamline care coordination.

Discover how CareSmartz360’s AI-powered solution can elevate client satisfaction and empower caregivers.

Engage in personalized discussions to address specific agency challenges and explore tailored solutions for success.

CareSmartz360 is proud to support the PHA’s mission of strengthening home care services across Pennsylvania and looks forward to contributing to the success of the 2025 Annual Conference.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a leading provider of innovative and comprehensive software solutions designed specifically for the home care industry. The AI-powered platform empowers home care agencies to streamline scheduling, enhance communication, manage billing and payroll efficiently, ensure compliance, and gain valuable insights through robust reporting and analytics.

By automating processes and providing real-time visibility, CareSmartz360 enables agencies to focus on delivering exceptional care while maximizing operational efficiency and driving business growth.

About PHA conference

The Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA) Annual Conference is the premier event for home care, home health, and hospice professionals in Pennsylvania. The conference provides a platform for industry leaders, experts, and providers to connect, learn, and share best practices in the ever-evolving home care landscape.

With a focus on education, networking, and innovation, the PHA Annual Conference offers valuable insights and resources to help agencies thrive and deliver high-quality care to their clients.