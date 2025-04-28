Texas Lawyers Gain Efficiency with New Email Service Rules for Court Documents

However, with this convenience comes the responsibility of ensuring proper service and proof of delivery. Unlike traditional mail, email alone doesn’t generate a delivery receipt. To address this, legal professionals are turning to RPost’s Registered Email service, which provides court-admissible proof of delivery, including a Registered Receipt™ detailing delivery time and content authentication. RPost has also released a best practices guide to help lawyers navigate the new rules and use its RMail service to reliably serve and verify email communications in compliance with the updated legal standards.