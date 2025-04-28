Texas Lawyers Gain Efficiency with New Email Service Rules for Court Documents

Texas court rule changes now allow email service of legal documents, helping lawyers save time and costs while staying compliant with new standards.

Texas, USA, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Texas attorneys can take advantage of updated court rules that allow legal documents to be served via email. The amendments to Texas Rules of Civil Procedure 21a(a)(2) and Texas Rules of Appellate Procedure 9.5(b) now permit electronic service of documents such as discovery notices, dispute-related communications, meet and confer requests, and emergency motions. This change is expected to significantly reduce administrative overhead and mailing costs for law firms across the state.

However, with this convenience comes the responsibility of ensuring proper service and proof of delivery. Unlike traditional mail, email alone doesn’t generate a delivery receipt. To address this, legal professionals are turning to RPost’s Registered Email service, which provides court-admissible proof of delivery, including a Registered Receipt™ detailing delivery time and content authentication. RPost has also released a best practices guide to help lawyers navigate the new rules and use its RMail service to reliably serve and verify email communications in compliance with the updated legal standards.

https://rpost.com/news/amended-texas-rule-allows-lawyers-serve-court-documents-email

