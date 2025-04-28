Release of Open Source BI Helical Insight 5.2.3 – Focus on Advanced Statistical Charts & Enhanced Embedding Capabilities

Hyderabad, India, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Helical IT Solutions, a pioneer in open-source Business Intelligence technologies, has announced the release of Helical Insight version 5.2.3, the latest and most feature-rich update to their flagship open-source BI platform. This release introduces a range of advanced statistical and scientific charts, enriched customization options, improved drill-through capabilities, and upgraded SSO and embedding features—solidifying Helical Insight’s position as a powerful, flexible, and cost-effective BI alternative.

A New Era in Data Visualization

With the 5.2.3 release, Helical Insight significantly expands its charting capabilities. Users can now leverage an array of new advanced visualizations including:

Sankey Chart

Sunburst Chart

Treemap Chart

Circle Packing Chart

Rose Chart

Radial Bar Chart

These visualizations are designed to support users in performing deeper data analysis and creating intuitive dashboards for more impactful storytelling.

Enhanced UI/UX and Chart Customizations

The update also delivers a host of new customization options, enabling users to fine-tune visualizations with greater control. Users can now modify table styles, canvas sizes, label orientations, and much more—empowering developers and business users alike to craft visually polished and fully personalized BI dashboards.

Smarter Drill-Through and Exporting Capabilities

Drill-through functionalities have been further optimized to ensure seamless navigation across complex datasets. In addition, a new PDF export option at the panel level in dashboard has been introduced, allowing for targeted exports directly from dashboard panels, improving reporting efficiency.

Improved Embedding and SSO for Better Integration

Recognizing the growing demand for embedded reporting and analytics, version 5.2.3 brings significant enhancements to embedding and Single Sign-On (SSO) features. These improvements make it easier than ever to embed Helical Insight into existing applications while maintaining secure and streamlined user authentication.

Helical Insight continues to be a cost-effective and enterprise-ready BI solution, with both free and commercial offerings. It serves as an ideal platform for organizations looking to implement powerful, scalable, and customizable BI without the hefty licensing fees associated with traditional BI vendors.

