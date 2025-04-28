Auto Shanghai 2025 Continental Group Sector Automotive will be Named Aumovio in the Future

Hanover, Germany, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Continental group sector Automotive presented its future name today at Auto Shanghai. The independent automotive company will be named Aumovio. The name of the new company combines the strong market position, heritage and technological expertise in the automotive industry with the ambition to shape the mobility of the future with innovations. Aumovio will offer electronic products and advanced mobility solutions for the software-defined vehicle and safe, exciting, connected and autonomous mobility to a wide range of global customers. According to a market analysis by Berylls, Automotive expects the value of solutions per vehicle in these segments to grow by an average of 4.7 percent annually until 2029 – and more dynamically than the number of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles produced worldwide (based on market forecast by S&P Global Mobility). At the Auto Shanghai this year, the group sector also presented its “in the market for the market” approach and several innovative technologies for Chinese customers and the Chinese market. Following the expected approval at the Continental Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 25, 2025, Aumovio is scheduled to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in September 2025.

“As an independent company, we gain significantly more creative power and speed. Aumovio will be characterized by a triad of technologically leading products, a consistent value creation strategy and a global synergetic network, combined with a strong local presence for our customers. Our aim is to further expand our position in the future fields and growth markets of mobility. This strategy is particularly evident in China. Among other things, we are relying on our strong local presence by producing and developing locally for the Chinese market,” says Philipp von Hirschheydt, Member of the Executive Board of Continental and CEO of Automotive.

Continental’s group sector Automotive has been present in China for 30 years and employs around 10,000 people there. In the 2024 financial year, Automotive generated around 14 percent of its global sales in China. The Chinese market is the world’s largest automotive market and, according to internal forecasts and estimates by market research companies, is expected to grow faster than the global market over the next five years. Automotive has continued to expand its value chain in China locally in recent years to support Chinese and international automakers with local manufacturing, local supply chains and, in particular, local innovations and developments. At Auto Shanghai, Automotive presented the Luna and Astra driver assistance systems, among others. Both were developed in the joint venture Horizon Continental Technology, for the Chinese market. Luna is an assistance system and supports active safety as well as basic driving and parking functions to increase safety and comfort. Astra is an advanced assistance system and enables, among other things, assisted driving without a high-resolution map and parking assistance with memory function.

Modern mobility solutions from Automotive

The future Aumovio offers highly developed electronic products and modern mobility solutions. In addition to its strong market position with innovative sensor solutions, displays, and technologically leading braking and comfort systems, Aumovio has significant expertise in software, architecture platforms and assistance systems for the rapidly growing future market of software-defined and autonomous vehicles. The Automotive group sector employs around 92,000 people and generated sales of around 19.4 billion Euros in the 2024 financial year.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2024, Continental generated sales of €39.7 billion and currently employs around 190,000 people in 55 countries and markets.