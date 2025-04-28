JEET Launches 7th Edition of “Rise with Pride” – A Transformational Leadership Program for Women Leaders

New Delhi, India, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Following the resounding success of its previous edition, Jaipuria Executive Education & Training (JEET) proudly announces the 7th Advanced Leadership Program for Women of Tomorrow, titled “Rise with Pride: Lead, Evolve, Transform from 11th – 14th June 2025 at Hotel Uday Backwaters, Alleppey, Kerala.” The program is designed to empower women professionals to lead with confidence, evolve into strategic change-makers, and transform their organizations with resilience and purpose.

An initiative by Jaipuria Institute of Management, this signature program caters specifically to women in leadership roles across Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), corporates, and other dynamic workspaces. It provides a platform for high-potential women to strengthen their leadership acumen and build a collaborative network of future-ready leaders.

“Leadership is more than a role—it’s a mindset. Our program encourages women to rise with pride, break barriers, and drive impact where it matters most,” said Ms. Vandana Puri, Vice President, Jaipuria Executive Education & Training(JEET).

Key Features of the Program:

Expert-led sessions on inclusive leadership, strategy, innovation, and personal development

on inclusive leadership, strategy, innovation, and personal development Mentorship from industry icons , including Dr. Alka Mittal, Member (Admin), Capacity Building Commission & Former CMD & Director (HR), ONGC, Mr. RP Singh, Director (HR), IFFCO and Ms. Usha Singh, Director (HR), MOIL Limited.

, including Dr. Alka Mittal, Member (Admin), Capacity Building Commission & Former CMD & Director (HR), ONGC, Mr. RP Singh, Director (HR), IFFCO and Ms. Usha Singh, Director (HR), MOIL Limited. An immersive, off-site learning environment designed to inspire reflection and growth

environment designed to inspire reflection and growth Peer learning and networking with leaders from top Indian organizations

with leaders from top Indian organizations Action-oriented frameworks to implement in real-time professional contexts

Why “Rise with Pride” is Unique:

Custom-designed for mid-to-senior-level women leaders in PSUs and corporates

in PSUs and corporates Focused on measurable outcomes in leadership development and organizational contribution

in leadership development and organizational contribution Hosted by a trusted institution with AACSB accreditation and a legacy of impactful training

This program isn’t just about leadership theory—it’s about personal and professional transformation. It offers a rare blend of strategic insights, experiential learning, and real-world application.

To explore the program in detail and register, visit:

https://jeet.jaipuria.ac.in/rise-with-pride-7th-advanced-leadership-program/

About Jaipuria Executive Education & Training (JEET):

JEET is the executive education division of Jaipuria Institute of Management, headquartered in New Delhi. It offers advanced leadership and management training programs, with a track record of over 500+ Management Development Programs and 11,000+ executives trained across various PSUs and corporates. Supported by a team of 150+ seasoned faculty and experts, JEET delivers high-impact programs tailored to the evolving demands of today’s business landscape.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management:

With a legacy spanning 29 years, Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of India’s leading institutions in business education. All four campuses are ranked among India’s top management schools by NIRF 2024. Accredited by AACSB, NBA, and AIU, and enjoying Graded Autonomy by AICTE, Jaipuria offers a unified admission process and a curriculum driven by academic excellence and industry relevance. The institute boasts a faculty strength of over 150 and an alumni network of 16,000+ professionals.

About Jaipuria Group:

Jaipuria’s legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today, Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes: Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In the K-12 segment, Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country, which seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Prem Pandey

prem.pandey@jaipuria.ac.in

JAIPURIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT

1/3, (Block 1, Plot No.3,) WHS Timber Market,

Kirti Nagar, Near Mayapuri Chowk

New Delhi – 110015

www.jaipuria.ac.in