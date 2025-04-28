Craft Meets Memory in Echoes of Presence at London Craft Week 2025

London, UK, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Blackdot Gallery proudly presents Echoes of Presence, an exhibition curated for London Craft Week 2025, bringing together 38 international artists and designers whose practices explore the deeply human instinct to hold, preserve and translate emotion into material form.

Through metals, jewellery, objects, textiles, photography, sculpture, mixed media and installation, the exhibition contemplates how crafted works can serve as vessels of memory — capturing fleeting moments, hidden emotions, and the intangible sense of human presence. Whether navigating personal loss, fragmented belonging, or the quiet rituals of daily life, each artist contributes a distinctive voice to this shared conversation.

From the poetic fragility of botanical cyanotypes, to sculptural knitwear that questions the architecture of grief, to experimental jewellery that blurs the line between adornment and artefact, Echoes of Presence demonstrates the power of craft to shape absence into presence and to bridge past and future through making.

This year’s presentation also highlights the dialogue between tradition and modernity — celebrating both material heritage and the evolving language of contemporary craft. Visitors are invited to reflect on how we document personal histories and collective memory through the physical objects we create, wear and hold close.

Echoes of Presence is part of Blackdot Gallery’s ongoing mission to champion emerging voices in craft and design, offering a platform for creative practices rooted in emotional, social and cultural depth.