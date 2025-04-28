New Media Film Festival® Gets Underway with 80 Films & Tech, Featuring EMMY Winner Jen Greenstreet’s May Contain: Danger and Peabody Winner Jason Loftus’ Sky of Tides: Atla

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — The highly anticipated 16th season of the New Media Film Festival® is set to dazzle audiences on June 4-5, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, with a groundbreaking lineup of 80 films and tech content that span genres, styles, and mediums. 55 Nominees from 14 countries including USA, UK, South Korea, Netherlands, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Bulgaria, Brazil, Australia, Argentina. Full details at www.newmediafilmfestival.com/events

Among the standout entries are two exceptional titles that promise to captivate and inspire:

May Contain: Danger

An essential, powerful exploration of the growing food allergy crisis, May Contain: Danger brings to light the life-or-death urgency of normalizing food allergies. This compelling film not only delves into the difficult choice between staying alive and fitting in but also unveils a blueprint for living life to the fullest while navigating these challenges. Created by EMMY winner Jen Greenstreet, the film offers a moving and relatable narrative that resonates with people from all walks of life.

Sky of Tides: Atla

Dive into the fractured, otherworldly realm of numen9, where oceans float above the sky and conflict looms between two powerful factions. In the midst of this looming turmoil, teenage twins Atla and Kryll revel in the limelight, embarking on a secret mission disguised as a celebrity appearance. Accompanied by Yana, Atla’s best friend and numen9’s biggest pop star, their journey takes a dangerous twist when a rebel’s interference forces Atla to take center stage. From the visionary mind of Peabody winner Jason Loftus, Sky of Tides: Atla masterfully blends adventure, intrigue, and a vibrant sci-fi setting into an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Explore Cutting-Edge Storytelling at the 16th Annual New Media Film Festival®

With $45,000 in awards at stake, including Best of Category, Top 3 Scripts, and the Grand Prize, the festival honors creators of all ages, cultures, and media who craft stories worth telling. This is more than a showcase—it’s a celebration of excellence and innovation, uniting a global community of visionary storytellers and audiences.

The New Media Film Festival® continues to solidify its reputation as a premier platform for groundbreaking storytelling, technology, and talent. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. Whether attending in person or online, this year’s festival promises an experience that pushes the boundaries of creativity and offers unparalleled opportunities to engage with visionary content.

Visit www.newmediafilmfestival.com to learn more about the lineup and secure your spot for this unforgettable event.