Marmox Thermoblock Technology Helps Aussie Builders Cut Energy Costs And Thermal Bridging

Peakhurst, NSW, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Marmox Australia has announced a sharp rise in demand for its Thermoblock in Sydney, as more builders and homeowners look for cost-effective ways to reduce energy bills and eliminate thermal bridging in new construction and renovations. The energy-saving innovation is now being used in both residential and commercial builds across Australia, thanks to its proven ability to prevent heat loss at the wall-floor junction.

With rising energy prices and tightening insulation standards, the company’s advanced Thermoblock technology is helping the construction industry meet compliance while also improving comfort and long-term sustainability. Available nationwide, the Marmox Thermoblock is fast becoming a go-to solution for energy-conscious builds.

Thermoblock is a high-performance insulation product designed to block thermal bridges and maintain a consistent building envelope. Made from a rigid XPS core with a waterproof layer of polymer-modified concrete, it not only improves thermal efficiency but also supports structural load, making it ideal for slab edges, balconies, and door thresholds.

“Builders and specifiers are under more pressure than ever to deliver energy-efficient results without blowing out project costs,” said Tom Malek, Managing Director of Marmox Australia. “We offer Thermoblock in Sydney, Melbourne, Queensland and other major cities, delivering measurable performance gains in energy compliance while helping clients achieve a better NatHERS rating.”

With over 20 years in global markets, Marmox has become a trusted name in thermal insulation solutions. The company’s Australian arm, based in Peakhurst NSW, is working closely with construction professionals to improve thermal performance outcomes using insulation boards nationwide.

Recent feedback from Australian builders confirms that Marmox Thermoblock is easy to install, durable under load, and ideal for thermally broken wall construction, particularly where standard foam insulation fails to meet compliance or waterproofing standards.

Contractors, architects, and developers are encouraged to explore how Marmox Thermoblock can help meet project insulation goals and reduce long-term energy costs. Learn more when you visit the official Marmox Australia website.

Marmox Australia is a leading supplier of thermal insulation and waterproofing solutions for the Australian building industry. From Thermoblock to insulation boards and shower trays, Marmox products help builders reduce energy consumption and meet compliance with ease. Backed by years of European engineering, Marmox specialises in sustainable, load-bearing thermal solutions for Australian construction.

