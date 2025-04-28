Capital Health Screening Centre Taps Creative Media House as Trusted Marketing Partner

Dubai, UAE, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — We, at Creative Media House–Marketing & Event Management Agency in UAE & KSA–are thrilled to announce our new role as the official marketing partner for Capital Health Screening Centre, a Department of Health-approved, M42-partnered leader in medical screening services across Abu Dhabi, Musaffah, Al Ain, and Al Dhannah City. Renowned for its innovative healthcare solutions, Capital Health Screening Centre is transforming lives through efficient, high-quality care, and we’re excited to amplify their vision.

Saurabh Shukla, our Digital and Design Director, shared his excitement: “We’re overjoyed to secure this partnership and can’t wait to elevate Capital Health Screening Centre’s digital presence. Our goal is to craft strategic marketing campaigns that highlight their groundbreaking services, like 30-minute visa testing and mobile screening units, by blending our creative expertise with data-driven insights. With nearly a decade of regional experience, we’re poised to deliver outstanding results that bring their vision to life.”

With almost ten years of expertise in the Middle east region, Creative Media House specializes in curating digital marketing strategies that fuse creativity with analytics to drive positive ROI. For Capital Health Screening Centre, we’re ready to deploy our full suite of services–branding, social media management, content creation, SEO, and media planning–to highlight their 4.5 million tests, JCI, ISO, and ICV accreditations, and commitment to accessibility. Our team of expert marketers is eager to craft campaigns that resonate with individuals and over 1,000 corporate clients, ensuring their story of excellence reaches every corner of the UAE.

Saurabh added, “This is more than a partnership; it’s a chance to tell a story of innovation and care. We’re bringing our A-game to make Capital Health Screening Centre a digital standout.” As a full-service agency, we thrive on delivering tailored solutions, from influencer marketing to event management, all backed by the latest trends and technologies.

We’re ready to hit the ground running–and we invite you to see how Creative Media House can transform your brand. Visit us at www.creativemediahouse.com

