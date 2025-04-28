New GDP Training with Certificate

London, UK, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Pharma Lessons has launched another new online training. This time the topic is Good Distribution Practice. The training explores the regulatory guidelines that govern the wholesale distribution of medicinal products. Trainees that decide to enroll into that course will get familiar with the main principles of GDP which ensure that the quality and integrity of medicinal products is maintained throughout the supply chain from the manufacturer to the end user. The course is suitable for anyone involved in the wholesale distribution of medicinal products or activities related to procuring, holding, supplying or exporting medicinal products.

As with the other paid courses of the company this one also provides a short free demo which is available on the course dedicated page:

https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gdp-training-english/

The page will also present visitors with detailed information about the course syllabus and a sample of the certificate each user will obtain upon successful completion of the course exam.

The training consists of 6 modules designed in the form of short presentations which will take students about a couple of hours to cover.