Bond Rees Expands Global Footprint With New Bangkok Office

BANGKOK, THAILAND, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the acclaimed UK-based private investigations agency, today announced the opening of its new office in Bangkok, Thailand, marking a significant milestone in the company’s international expansion strategy.

The Bangkok office will offer Bond Rees’ full suite of specialised investigative services to businesses and private clients throughout Southeast Asia, including corporate investigations, people tracing, asset tracing, surveillance, bug sweeps, fraud investigations, and comprehensive background checking.

This expansion comes in response to increasing client demand across the Asia-Pacific region and builds upon the firm’s successful track record in the United Kingdom. The new operation will be staffed by an experienced team of investigators specifically recruited to serve the unique needs of the Thai market while maintaining the high standards that have become synonymous with the Bond Rees name.

“Our Bangkok office represents a natural evolution for Bond Rees as we continue to build our global capabilities,” said Aaron Bond, Founder and Managing Director of Bond Rees. “Thailand’s strategic position within Southeast Asia makes it an ideal hub for our expansion. We’re excited to bring our distinctive approach to private investigations to this dynamic market, combining local expertise with the extensive resources of our global network to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

The Bangkok team will have full access to Bond Rees’ proprietary investigative methodologies, technological tools, and international network of specialists, ensuring seamless service delivery across borders.

For more information about Bond Rees’ services in Thailand or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.bondrees.com/private-investigator/private-investigator-thailand/

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is a premier private investigations agency specialising in discreet, thorough, and effective investigative services for corporate and private clients. With a reputation built on integrity, professionalism, and results, Bond Rees continues to set the standard for excellence in the private investigations sector.