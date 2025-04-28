CHETU HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2025 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Sunrise, FL, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider, has been named the 2025 Bronze Stevie® American Business Award (ABA) winner in the Large Computer Software Company of the Year category—marking its 11th Stevie® since 2020.

“We’re thrilled the ABA judges recognized our team’s commitment to delivering cutting edge software solutions,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “This sixth ABA honor builds on the five Stevie® International Business Awards® we’ve also earned and underscores more than two decades of excellence in custom software development.”

In addition to the 2025 Stevie®, Chetu’s technology leadership in Artificial Intelligence has been acknowledged by five leading analyst firms over the past six months—Omdia, Everest Group, ISG, AIM Research, and Verdantix.

“For 25 years, Chetu has set the standard in custom software solutions,” Bansal added. “I’m proud that our operations teams continue to be celebrated for their expertise and relentless pursuit of quality.”

The American Business Awards® are the nation’s premier business honors, open to all U.S. organizations—public and private, for‑profit and nonprofit, large and small. This year, more than 250 professionals worldwide judged nominations to determine the 2025 Stevie® winners.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie® Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie® winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025.”

For more information or to request a consultation, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.