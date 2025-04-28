Softaken Releases OST to MSG Converter for Fast, Secure Outlook Email Migration

Toronto, Canada, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a well-known and respected company that helps users move and restore data, is happy to say that its new OST to MSG Converter Software is now available. This strong tool makes it easy to convert Outlook OST files to MSG format quickly, safely, and accurately. It was made for both technical experts and regular users.

Users who use Microsoft Outlook often need to get specific emails out of big OST files, especially when they are backing up, recovering, or migrating data. The OST to MSG Converter from Softaken is a good tool for users because it lets them convert their OST emails into separate MSG files without losing or damaging any data.

What’s important:

Accurate OST to MSG Conversion—Extracts emails with all of their details, such as attachments, formatting, and header data.

Support for Batch Conversion—Convert multiple OST files to MSG format at once to get the most work done.

Preview Before Conversion: This feature lets users see all of their emails before they start the conversion process.

Keeps Original Folder Structure: This feature makes sure that the order of folders and subfolders stays the same.

High compatibility—works with all versions of Windows and Microsoft Outlook.

User-Friendly Interface: An easy-to-use interface that works for both technical and non-technical users.

At Softaken, they said, “With the OST to MSG Converter, we hope to make managing Outlook data faster, safer, and easier to get to.” “We understand the real-world needs of users, and this tool is a perfect blend of speed, accuracy, and simplicity.”

The OST to MSG Converter from Softaken comes with a free trial version that lets users try it out before they buy it. The official Softaken website has the full version that you can download right away.

About Softaken: Softaken is a global company that supports moving data, converting emails, and backing up data. Softaken has been in the software business for a long time and is committed to making reliable, easy-to-use software that helps users handle and protect their important data.

Adam Smith

Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com/ost-to-msg-converter