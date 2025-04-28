Coffee Roaster Market Witnesses Rising Demand from Specialty Coffee Enthusiasts

The global coffee roaster market was valued at USD 1,286.2 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. A major factor fueling this growth is the increasing global consumer preference for coffee consumption. Notably, consumers in the Asia Pacific region significantly contribute to the rising demand. Additionally, the growing preference for freshly roasted coffee is expected to further propel market expansion. According to the International Coffee Council, there has been a noticeable shift among consumers in East and South Asia towards favoring fresh coffee.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected many sectors, including the food and beverage industry. During this period, the coffee roaster industry experienced a decline, mainly due to reduced coffee consumption among consumers. Measures like the closure of cafes and restaurants and social distancing mandates during lockdowns led to decreased coffee consumption through foodservice channels. However, these circumstances drove an increase in home coffee roasting, as more consumers preferred to roast coffee themselves. Online sales of coffee roasters also saw significant growth during the pandemic.

Type Insights

In 2022, the hot air segment led the market, accounting for over 42.5% of the share. Hot air coffee roasters, which utilize hot air circulation systems, roast beans evenly without producing smoke. These roasters maintain optimal roasting temperatures automatically, thanks to their constant temperature systems. Residential hot air coffee roasters also offer features like manual roasting time adjustment and dual functions for roasting and cooling beans, contributing to their widespread adoption and the segment’s leading market share.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Coffee Roaster Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Batch Size Insights

Industrial batch size roasters captured the largest share of the market in 2022, with a 47.3% stake. These roasters are typically utilized by large-scale coffee production facilities, including major commercial suppliers and brands. Designed for efficiency and consistency, industrial roasters often feature advanced technologies like precise temperature controls, programmable roast profiles, and sophisticated data analysis tools. Their customizable configurations meet specific production needs, enabling high-volume, high-speed processing while maintaining high-quality standards.

Application Insights

The industrial application of coffee roasters dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than 48.6% of the total share, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness of the benefits of coffee and coffee-derived products, along with increased consumption in emerging economies due to rapid urbanization, is driving segment growth. Industrial coffee roasters also benefit from the surging demand for roasted coffee products—whether in bean or powdered form—across both commercial and residential sectors.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America held the largest market share, accounting for 32.1%, and is expected to maintain its leading position over the forecast period. High coffee consumption rates and the growing popularity of roasted coffee are key drivers in the region. According to the International Coffee Organization, approximately 1.4 billion cups of coffee are consumed globally each day, with U.S. consumers accounting for roughly 45%—over 400 million cups daily. Additionally, the availability of customized roasted coffee offerings from major coffee chains like Starbucks continues to boost market growth.

Asia Pacific is poised to record the fastest CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2030. The region’s growth is primarily fueled by a surge in coffee consumption. As reported by the International Coffee Organization, coffee consumption across Asia rose by 1.5% over the past five years as of 2022. Countries like China and Japan are particularly notable for their high levels of roasted coffee consumption. According to a Monin article published in 2022, Japan leads roasted coffee consumption in the Asia Pacific region, followed by China.

Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the global coffee roaster market include:

Nestlé

Bühler Group

PROBAT AG

Scolari Engineering S.p.A.

Genio Roasters

Cia. Lilla de Máquinas Ind. e Com

COFFEE HOLDING

Diedrich Manufacturing Inc.

Giesen Coffee Roasters B.V.

Toper

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Coffee Roaster Market