Flat Glass Market Expands with Growing Demand in Construction and Automotive Industries

The global flat glass market was valued at USD 311.44 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030. Expansions in solar capacity are expected to drive demand for glass, with the growing trend of floating solar farms further boosting the need for solar panels. Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to increase demand for flat glass.

Government efforts to align with global decarbonization goals, particularly through the 2021 Paris Agreement, have accelerated EV production worldwide. Numerous incentives have been introduced to support EV sales and purchases, and by 2035, automakers have committed to converting their production lines to EV manufacturing facilities.

Product Insights

The tempered glass segment dominated the market in 2024, holding the largest revenue share of 36.0%. It is widely used in household appliances, commercial refrigeration, vehicles, and other industrial applications. Tempered glass is preferred over standard float glass for passenger vehicles due to its enhanced safety features, reducing the risk of injury in the event of an accident. It is also used in building and construction for windows, doors, and walls, and in mobile device manufacturing and the food service industry for producing cooking and baking equipment.

End-Use Insights

In terms of end-use, the architectural segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 71.5% in 2024. This segment is primarily driven by applications in the building and construction industry. It also includes flat glass used in furniture and other indoor applications. The growing construction activities in emerging markets like India and ASEAN countries are expected to positively influence global demand for flat glass.

Regional Insights

The flat glass market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to favorable government policies promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and the development of sustainable green buildings. Additionally, government initiatives to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources are expected to drive demand for solar panels, which in turn will boost the demand for flat glass, as it is a key component in solar panel manufacturing.

Key Flat Glass Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the flat glass market, holding significant market share and influencing industry trends:

• AGC Inc.

• Central Glass Limited

• CEVITAL Group

• China Glass Holding Ltd.

• Euroglas

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

• Guardian Industries

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

• Saint-Gobain

• Şişecam Group

• Vitro

• Xinyi Glass Holdings

