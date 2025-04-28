U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Case Studies of Successful Implementations

U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry Overview

The U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 5.09 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by various initiatives from both public and private sectors aimed at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These efforts have not only boosted EV sales but also increased consumer awareness about the advantages of these vehicles. Additionally, advancements in technologies such as portable charging stations, smart charging with load management, automated payment solutions, and bi-directional charging are expected to generate new growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Many electric vehicle charging station providers are concentrating on developing innovative products to enhance charging infrastructure. For example, in January 2023, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. announced plans to launch EV Series charging stations compatible with the My Leviton app. This series features Level 2 charging stations with capacities of 32, 48, and 80 amps, capable of charging any electric vehicle model in North America. This initiative highlights Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s dedication to delivering advanced EV charging solutions to meet the rising demand for electric mobility, further creating growth opportunities in the market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Charger Type Insights

The fast charger mode segment accounted for the largest share of 60.36% in 2024. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for fast charging for long-distance travel, which has led to the deployment of fast chargers across the highways. Moreover, in February 2022, the federal government in the U.S. planned to provide USD 5 billion to its states for five years to build a nationwide network of fast chargers. This plan focuses on the interstate highway system and directs states to build a charging station every 50 miles, which must be capable of charging at least four electric vehicles simultaneously at 150 kW.

Connector Type Insights

The CHAdeMO segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Easy integration with smart grid infrastructure and bi-directional charging capability is anticipated to drive the growth of the CHAdeMO segment over the forecast period. Moreover, research & development initiatives and investments by electric vehicle manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation for developing DC fast charging networks to support long-range travel is expected to drive the demand for CHAdeMO in the U.S. market.

Level of Charging Insights

The level 2 charging segment dominated the market in 2024. Level 2 charging provides a middle ground in terms of cost and charging speed as it charges at a faster speed than level 1 chargers and is less costly as compared to level 3 chargers. The growing adoption of level 2 charging can be attributed to its lower costs and fast charging capabilities. Moreover, level 2 charging systems operate based on battery capacity and the state of its charge, which extends the vehicle range, driving its adoptions. Such features are expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Connectivity Insights

The connected charging stations segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A network charger, often known as a connected charging solution, is a charging network that is controlled by network software. Electric vehicles are equipped with features that are beneficial to hosts and drivers. Site hosts, for example, can gain network access features like remote administration, advanced analytics, energy management capabilities, and round-the-clock customer assistance, while drivers can access it for a variety of uses, including location and reservation via applications. These characteristics will become increasingly important as the number of drivers of electric vehicles rises over the next years, which is anticipated to drive the adoption of connected charging solutions over the forecast period.

Application Insights

The commercial segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The commercial segment is further bifurcated into destination charging stations, highway charging stations, bus charging stations, fleet charging stations, and other charging stations. Favorable government initiatives to deploy charging stations on highway projects such as the Trans-Canada highway project and the Norway to Italy Electric Highway, are driving the growth of the segment.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships, among others.

ChargePoint, Inc. is a provider of charging technology solutions for electric vehicles, with a focus on creating a comprehensive charging network that promotes the use of electricity in the transportation sector. The company offers networked charging solutions for commercial use, fleets, and residential use in North America and Europe.

Blink Charging Co. offers a range of residential and commercial charging equipment and networked services for EV owners. The company’s subsidiaries handle manufacturing, ownership, operation, and provision of these services, catering to the growing demand for EV charging in the U.S. and international markets.

Key U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Companies:

Following are the leading companies in the U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market:

ChargePoint, Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SemaConnect, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

General Electric Company

Delta Electronics, Inc

Webasto Group

ABB Ltd.

bp pulse

