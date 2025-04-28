Nutritional Supplements Market: Adapting to Changing Dietary Preferences

Nutritional Supplements Industry Overview

The global Nutritional Supplements Market was valued at approximately USD 485.62 billion in 2024, with a projected growth rate of 6.42% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This growth is significantly driven by an increasing focus on health and wellness. Additionally, the rise in non-communicable diseases has accelerated the adoption of nutritional supplements designed to enhance overall health. According to the Global Alliance for Chronic Diseases (GACD), nearly 71% of global fatalities are attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), prompting greater attention to health and wellness and boosting demand for nutritional supplements.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the nutritional supplements industry, as individuals became more aware of the effects of unhealthy lifestyles. During this period, the demand for immunity-boosting supplements surged, even in the absence of conclusive evidence that they prevent viral infections. This heightened interest in dietary and immunity-supporting supplements has created a substantial global market. The pandemic affected people across all age groups, with many experiencing various illnesses exacerbated by viral infections. Sales of dietary and immunity-boosting supplements saw significant increases. A study published by MDPI in December 2022 revealed that survey respondents in Europe reported using dietary supplements at rates ranging from 21% to 80% during the pandemic to mitigate infection risk and enhance immunity. The survey also indicated that multivitamins, vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc were among the most commonly used supplements. This growing demand for supplementation products is driving market expansion.

Detailed Segmentation:

Product Insights

The sports nutrition products segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.69% from 2025 to 2030. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on fitness and health to live a healthy life. Sports professional athletes and enthusiasts have been supporting sports nutrition products, consequently resulting in this segment’s growth.

Formulation Insights

The capsules segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2025 to 2030. The number of products available in multiple encapsulations is responsible for an upsurge in the bioavailability of active ingredients. Multi-membrane encapsulations or multilayered, extended-release capsules for minerals and vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids are now available in capsules, which have propelled the growth of the market.

Consumer Group Insights

Based on the consumer group, the market is segmented into infants, children, adults, pregnant, and geriatric population. The adults segment dominated the market with revenue share of 51.62% in 2024. The segment is also anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The large adult population engaged in regular gyming activities and sports is the major reason for the segment dominance.

Sales Channel Insights

The E-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.98% from 2025 to 2030. The online sales channel has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a plan to expand its geographical reach, players in the industry have been partnering with e-commerce platforms to make their products available online, which has positively influenced the growth of the market.

Application Insights

The sports & athletics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.51% during the forecast period. As more individuals, from amateur athletes to professionals, focus on enhancing performance, endurance, and recovery, the demand for sports-specific supplements such as protein powders, creatine, and BCAAs has surged. In addition, the rising popularity of fitness influencers and athletes on social media has further boosted awareness and consumption. With growing health consciousness and a shift towards active lifestyles, the market for sports nutrition is anticipated to expand rapidly in the coming years.

Regional Insights

North American nutritional supplements market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness. Factors such as the rising demand for personalized nutrition, fitness, and immunity-boosting products, alongside the aging population, are key contributors. The market is also benefiting from the popularity of plant-based, organic, and natural supplements. E-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales have further accelerated growth, with consumers seeking convenience and variety in their supplement choices.

Key Nutritional Supplements Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the nutritional supplements market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Glanbia PLC

Nestlé Health Science

Herbalife International of America, Inc

Amway Corp.

PepsiCo

The Coca Cola Company

GNC Holdings, LLC

Thorne

NOW Foods

The Vitamin Shopee

