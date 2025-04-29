Non-alcoholic Wine Market 2030: Insights into Global Market Dynamics

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Growth & Trends

The global non-alcoholic wine market size is expected to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is significantly influenced by the rising emphasis on wellness, a noticeable shift towards healthier lifestyles, and an increased awareness of the health risks associated with traditional alcoholic beverages. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing their health and well-being, leading to a surge in demand for alternatives that offer the experience of enjoying wine without alcohol content.

Manufacturers in the non-alcoholic wine industry are actively channeling investments into research and development (R&D) initiatives. The objective is to manufacture high-quality products that align with the evolving preferences of consumers. This strategic focus is geared towards capturing a larger market share by presenting an array of appealing and diverse non-alcoholic wine options.

In recent years, there has been a transformation in packaging preferences within the non-alcoholic wine industry, with a remarkable surge in the popularity of cans. Metallic cans, specifically those crafted from aluminum and steel, have emerged as the packaging solution of choice for non-alcoholic wines. The lightweight and compact nature of cans makes them an ideal choice for on-the-go consumption, catering to the preferences of individuals seeking beverages that complement their active and dynamic routines.

Key market players are focusing on new product launches, capacity expansions, and technological innovations. Some prominent market participants are directing their attention toward new product introductions, expanding production capacities, and advancing technological innovations. These companies distinguish their non-alcoholic wine offerings by providing a wide variety of varietals such as chardonnay, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, and others, aiming to offer options that rival traditional alcoholic wines. Competitive brands prioritize the delivery of non-alcoholic wines with refined flavor profiles and top-notch quality to ensure a comparable experience to that of traditional wines.

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the still wine segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030. The rising consumer preference for healthier beverages is anticipated to drive the demand for non-alcoholic wines.

Sparkling wine held a market share of 60.41% in 2023. Sparkling non-alcoholic wines offer a sophisticated and celebratory alternative for those who choose not to consume alcohol.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. There is a growing awareness of the health risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption, leading to a shift towards healthier lifestyles and an increasing number of consumers opting for alcoholic alternatives.

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-alcoholic wine market based on product, ABV (%), packaging, distribution channel, and region:

Non-alcoholic Wine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sparkling Wine

Still Wine

Non-alcoholic Wine ABV (%) Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

ABV (0.0%)

ABV (Upto 0.5%)

ABV (Upto 1.2%)

Non-alcoholic Wine Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bottles

Cans

Non-alcoholic Wine Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On-trade

Off-trade

Non-alcoholic Wine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Finland Belgium & Luxembourg Hungary

Asia Pacific Japan Australia China

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



