Committed to Making Quality Veterinary Care Accessible Through Pet Insurance in the US

The U.S. pet insurance market was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.98% from 2025 to 2030 to reach a market valuation of USD 15.71 billion. The increasing disbursement of insurance claims, the rise in underwritten policies, the increase in veterinary care costs, initiatives by key companies, and the evolution of regulatory structures are critical drivers of this market.

One of the primary drivers of this market is the substantial increase in the annual gross written premium (GWP) of pet insurance, which indicates the increasing adoption of pet insurance among pet owners across the country. According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association’s (NAPHIA) State of the Industry (SOI) 2024 report, the GWP has increased substantially by more than 35% from 2019 to 2023. The GWP was valued at around USD 1.5 billion in 2019, which rose to more than USD 3.9 billion by 2023. This highlights the massive demand for viable insurance plans that can cover veterinary fees among pet owners in the country

Furthermore, the need is also highlighted by the staggering amount of disbursed insurance claims for pets. According to NAPHIA SOI reports, the highest insurance claim amount in dogs & cats ranged from USD 20,000 to USD 60,000 in 2023. These amounts spotlight the ever-rising veterinary care costs driving pet owners to opt for insurance covers.

For instance, an April 2024 article published in USA Today highlighted the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports regarding more than a 7.9% price rise in urban veterinary services within just a year, i.e., between 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, it was noted that urban pet care costs have seen 11% in the last 2 years and nearly 60% over the previous decade. The organization also conducted a survey, known as “USA Today Blueprint,” among the country’s veterinary industry participants. This survey indicated that 91% of participant pet owners experienced financial stress due to high veterinary care costs. Another poll conducted by Forbes Advisor inferred that 63% of pet owners struggle with unexpected vet bills, and around 42% showcased a willingness to incur debts to pay these bills. These factors indicate a rising demand for pet insurance amidst increasing veterinary costs and corroborate the high growth in GWP in the country over the last few years.

U.S. Pet Insurance Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. pet insurance market report based on coverage, animal, sales channel, and states:

Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Accident & Illness Accident only Others

Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Dogs Cats Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Agency Broker Direct Bancassurance Others

State Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) California New York Florida Texas New Jersey Pennsylvania Massachusetts Washington Illinois Other States



Key U.S. Pet Insurance Companies:

Trupanion, Inc.

Jab Holding Company

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Allianz

Fetch Pet Insurance

Spot Pet Insurance

MetLife, Inc.

Odie Pet Insurance

Crum & Foster

ManyPets (EQT Group)

Lemonade Inc.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, the SEC directed a former executive of Chewy to pay USD 35,275 for settling insider trading charges for using confidential information to buy shares in a pet insurance company, Trupanion, during partnership negotiations between the two in 2021.

In August 2024, in a Series A funding round, Companion Protect, an insurance company, raised over USD 20.25 million from investors like Avanta Ventures, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Old Republic International Corporation, and Stray Dog Enterprises.

In May 2024, Unum Group launched Unum Pet Insurance to provide comprehensive pet health coverage. The company took this step to address the rising demand for well-rounded pet insurance. Nationwide will underwrite the company.

In May 2024, Plymouth Rock Home Assurance partnered with Fetch Pet Insurance to launch comprehensive health protection for both homes and pets. This unique combination provides pet owners with benefits in both home and pet insurance plans.

In April 2024, Chubb announced the acquisition of Healthy Paws, a U.S.-based pet insurance agent, to enter the country’s pet insurance sector.

In February 2024, Odies Pet Insurance partnered with Tigerless Insurance to provide pet insurance services to international communities in the U.S.

