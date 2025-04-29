Personalized Healthcare in Your Pocket: Explore the World of Digital Therapeutics Market

The global digital therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 32.52 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary driver for expanding the market growth is the increased use of smartphones. The affordability of digital health technologies for healthcare providers & patients, rising demand for integrated healthcare systems, and care focusing on the patient are key factors fueling the market’s growth. Furthermore, the growing globalization and shifts in lifestyle habits, such as higher rates of tobacco use, inadequate nutrition, insufficient physical activity, and rising alcohol consumption, increase the likelihood of chronic disease development.

The market’s expansion is significantly influenced by the increasing adoption of digital therapeutics and the supportive initiatives by leading regulatory agencies such as the FDA. For instance, the U.S. FDA provided guidelines in April 2020 to enhance the reach of digital therapeutic devices for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. Furthermore, according to Kepios data, there’s a 7.6% annual growth rate in the global internet user base, translating to around 900,000 new internet users daily. While developed and developing nations boast high smartphone and internet usage levels, areas such as Africa and South Asia need to catch up due to their economic limitations.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also driving the growth of the market. As per the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, 6 in 10 American adults suffer from a chronic disease, while 4 out of 10 adults have two or more chronic diseases. For instance, in February 2022, Teladoc Health, Inc. launched Chronic Care Complete, a chronic condition management solution to improve healthcare outcomes. Cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, and Alzheimer’s have been identified as the leading causes of death and disability in the country.

Digital therapeutics have become an essential option for treating various health conditions, mainly due to customized treatment plans and strategic initiatives by leading companies in the industry. These actions include mergers and acquisitions, clearing regulatory approvals, introducing new products, and establishing partnerships. Moreover, the growing rates of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and anxiety have driven critical players in the market to invest in digital solutions for treatment. Various companies are in the process of developing digital therapeutic products aimed specifically at managing anxiety, with many of these products in different phases of research and development. This presents a significant opportunity for market growth. For instance, In August 2023, Welldoc revealed it had obtained its 10th FDA 510(k) clearance for the BlueStar digital health solution for diabetes management. This clearance allows BlueStar to incorporate connected insulin dosing information into its customized recommendations for bolus insulin dosing.

Digital Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Based on application, diabetes held a market share of 29.36% in 2023, owing to rapid technological advancements by market players in the segment. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

The patients segment held the largest market share of 34.08% in 2023, owing to the growing number of patients suffering from chronic conditions. Digital therapeutics can also help improve access to care for people, especially those from rural and remote areas

North America dominated the global market in 2023 owing to the high demand for digital therapeutics in the region. These regional marketplaces are expected to show similar trends throughout the forecast period due to rising healthcare awareness coupled with increased use of digital health products over the forecast period

Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital therapeutics market based on application, end user, and region:

Digital Therapeutics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Diabetes

Obesity

CVD

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

CNS Diseases

Others

Digital Therapeutics End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Others

Digital Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Key Players in the Digital Therapeutics Market

OMADA HEALTH, INC.

Welldoc, Inc.

2Morrow, Inc

Livongo Health, Inc. (Teladoc Health, Inc.)

Propeller Health (ResMed)

Fitbit LLC

Mango Health

CANARY HEALTH

Noom, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

HYGIEIA

DarioHealth Corp.

BigHealth

GAIA AG

Limbix Health, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Digital Therapeutics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.