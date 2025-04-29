Queue Management System Market 2030: Strategies for Large Enterprises and SMEs

Queue Management System Market Growth & Trends

The global queue management system market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The rapidly increasing population, customer expectations, technological advancements, and the need to shorten on-site customer wait times are the key factors fueling the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted various industries and sectors, leading to changes in consumer behavior, operational strategies, and service delivery models. With the need to maintain physical distance to prevent the spread of the virus, queue management systems became essential in managing crowds and ensuring social distancing in public spaces, retail outlets, and service centers. It increased demand for queue management solutions that helped maintain safe distances between individuals while waiting in line.

AI and ML technologies are being integrated into queue management systems to provide more personalized, efficient, and intelligent services. The market is witnessing significant trends, such as the integration of AI and IoT, which helps businesses automate processes and improve decision-making. Other trends include biometric authentication, smart and virtual queuing, predictive analytics, and remote booking.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Queue Management System Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Queue Management System Market Report Highlights

Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 62.5% in 2023 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period

In terms of product, the linear queuing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The main goal of linear queueing is to manage the flow of customers or tasks efficiently and fairly, ensuring that each person or task is processed in the order they arrived.

Based on queue type, the structured queue segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. The increasing need to properly distribute resources according to priority is fueling the segment’s growth.

The cloud-based deployment segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the advantage of scalability, allowing organizations to adapt to rapid industry changes easily

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2023. Large enterprises often serve a significant number of customers or clients. Queue management systems help reduce wait times, minimize frustration, and improve customer satisfaction by providing precise and transparent information about wait times.

The appointment management application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Queue management systems are increasingly used in appointment management to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and improve the overall experience for patients and healthcare providers.

Based on vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The increasing focus on improving customer experience and streamlining operations within retail stores, shopping malls, and other consumer goods-related businesses is fueling the market growth in this industry.

Queue Management System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global queue management system market based on offering, deployment, application, queue type, solution type, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

Queue Management System Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Services

Solution

Queue Management System Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Linear Queuing

Virtual Queuing

Queue Management System Queue Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Structured Queue

Unstructured Queue

Mobile Queue

Kiosk Based

Queue Management System Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cloud – based

On- premises

Queue Management System Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Queue Management System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Appointment Management

Query Handling

Workforce Optimization

Reporting and Analytics

Real-time Monitoring

Others

Queue Management System Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Transportation & Logistics

Other

Queue Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



Curious about the Queue Management System Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.