Saffron Market 2030: The Rise of Organic and Traditional Varieties

Saffron Market Growth & Trends

The global saffron market size is anticipated to reach USD 959.38 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for the spice in medical and cosmetic applications. Saffron is a potent source of antioxidants that provide numerous health benefits, with active compounds such as picrocrocin, safranal, and crocin contributing to reducing oxidative damage and inflammation in the brain. Its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and memory-enhancing properties are likely to drive market growth. In addition, the cosmetics industry uses saffron as a natural UV-absorbing agent.

Image processing technology, pilot scale, and electric nose are some of the key technologies used in processing saffron. Manual separation of stigmas has been the norm, but the image processing method offers a less time-consuming approach. ISO Standard 3632 is the requirement that governs quality measurement. However, adulteration is a growing concern in the global market due to saffron’s high price and increased demand, with products resembling saffron being mixed in as adulterants.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Saffron Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

The market in Middle East and Africa is growing and is attributable to the increasing demand to its use in traditional cuisine. Saffron is an essential ingredient in many dishes in the region, such as biryanis, pilafs, and tagines, and it is also used to flavor sweets and desserts. The spice is considered to be a symbol of hospitality and is often served to guests as a sign of respect.

In September 2022, Iran signed a USD 300 million deal with Qatar to supply saffron. Qatar received 200 tons of Iranian saffron, with the first shipment arrived on October 1st. The two countries have been expanding their economic and political ties, with trade exchange growing by 34% in 2021. The Qatari minister hopes to continue expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

Saffron Market Report Highlights

Grade-I dominated the grade segment with highest revenue share in 2023. This is owing to the excellent coloring and flavoring strengths and aroma of this grade

The traditional type accounted for a revenue share of 63.6% in 2023. The market for traditional saffron harvest is driven by several factors, including its unique flavor, aroma, and color, which make it a highly valued ingredient in cooking, cosmetics, and traditional medicine

The market for liquid form is expected to witness a significant growth with a revenue CAGR of 7.9% over the projected period. The various uses of liquid form of saffron like its culinary and medicinal uses, saffron liquid is also used in the perfume industry to add a unique and exotic aroma to fragrances, is driving the segment

The market for B2C distribution channel is expected to witness a significant growth with a revenue CAGR of 7.4% over the projected period owing to the rising prevalence of saffron products in online retail platforms and the increasing demand for saffron-based supplements and dietary items

Middle East and Africa accounted for a revenue share of nearly 51.2% in 2023 owing to rising product demand in the personal care & cosmetic sector in the region owing to increasing recognition of saffron’s health advantages, along with the surge in demand for organic and natural commodities

Saffron Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global saffron market based on grade type, form, application, distribution and region:

Saffron Grade Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Grade I

Grade II

Grade III

Grade IV

Saffron Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Organic

Traditional

Saffron Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Liquid

Powder

Stigma

Petals

Stamen

Saffron Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Food supplements

Cosmetics

Personal care products

Food & beverage

Others

Saffron Distribution Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

B2B

B2C

Saffron Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Iran



Curious about the Saffron Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.