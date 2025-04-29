Oral Care Market: The Future of Personalized Oral Care Solutions and Custom Products

Oral Care Industry Overview

The global Oral Care Market, with a valuation of $37.8 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the ongoing forecast period. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the growing elderly population more susceptible to dental caries, unhealthy food consumption patterns, and the introduction of new and improved products are significant drivers of this market growth. The World Health Organization’s 2022 findings estimated that approximately 3.5 billion individuals globally are affected by oral diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has now become endemic in major regions around the world, had a considerable influence on the oral care market. The initial phase of widespread lockdowns created obstacles for companies operating globally. For instance, in May 2020, Colgate-Palmolive announced production challenges stemming from government-mandated lockdowns in India. However, Johnson & Johnson reported a positive impact on their Listerine mouthwash sales, which saw an increase of about 10.8% in the second quarter of 2020.

Detailed Segmentation:

Product Insights

The toothbrush segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing adoption of electric and battery-powered toothbrushes is expected to deliver significant growth in the segment. Leading companies are developing an advanced range of manual as well as powered toothbrushes for both adults and children which is expected to drive growth. For instance, in November 2022, quip launched a rechargeable electric toothbrush that can retain its battery for up to three months. Furthermore, the launch of new-age toothpaste in the market is one of the key market trends. Labelling claims such as ethical labelling techniques and cruelty-free vegan ingredients are gaining immense market traction.

Distribution Channel Insights

The online retail segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Key companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Flipkart, and others often give deep discounts on oral care products that drive market growth. In addition, small-scale retailers often depend on online sales and discounts, which further augments their growth. According to an article by Elsevier B.V., in 2023, online shoppers had a higher frequency of shopping than their in-store counterparts. Furthermore, in August 2023, Zepto, an online direct-to-consumer brand in India, raised USD 200 million to expand its geographic reach.

Regional Insights

North America oral care market dominated the market and accounted for a 31.4% share in 2024. The rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases in North America is a key driver of the oral care market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC article published in May 2024, over half of children aged 6-8 have cavities in their primary teeth, and 57% of adolescents (12-19 years) have cavities in permanent teeth. Over 90% of adults aged 20 and above are also affected. This high incidence across age groups fuels consumer demand for preventive oral care products such as fluoride toothpaste, antibacterial mouthwashes, and floss. Growing awareness about oral hygiene and the importance of aesthetic appearance has further boosted interest in whitening products and advanced brushing technologies. The Asia Pacific oral care market is projected to witness rapid growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors such as the expanding network of dental care facilities, the rise in dental tourism, increased investment in research and development, and growing public awareness regarding oral hygiene.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Oral Care Market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, GSK plc., Procter and Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company specializes in personal care, oral care, home care, and pet nutrition products. Some of the brands offered by the company are Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Mennen, Protex, Kolynos, Irish Spring, Sorriso, Elmex, Ajax, Tom’s of Maine, Axion, Hill’s Science Diet, Suavitel, Soupline, and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The company operates in more than 75 countries, and its products are sold in over 200 countries and territories

GSK plc offers nutrition, oral care, skin health, and wellness products. The company has a presence in 115 countries worldwide. The company markets one of the leading product lines of oral care, i.e., Sensodyne. However, in July 2022, GSK exited the consumer healthcare business and founded an independent company, Haleon plc, to manage the portfolio of oral care products, amongst others

Key Oral Care Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the oral care market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GSK plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever PLC

GC Corporation

Lion Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Recent Developments