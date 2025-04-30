Cleaning Services Market Driven by Rising Hygiene Awareness Across Industries

The global cleaning services market is anticipated to reach USD 616.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid urbanization, government initiatives to promote hygiene, opening of workspaces, hectic schedules, rising geriatric population, and development of the middle class are factors pushing the markets. According to a blog by Onedesk published in August 2022, as of 2021, there were 1,063,988 cleaning services companies in the U.S., up 5.7% from 2020.

Governments have launched campaigns to promote cleanliness and hygiene among the public, which has led to increased demand for cleaning services among individuals and businesses. Various departments of the U.S. government for instance have undertaken initiatives to address the challenge to reduce plastic pollution. National Recycling Strategy, Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) program, WasteWise Program, and Trash Free Waters are some key programs launched to solve this problem.

The need for cleaning services has also increased due to the new health and safety protocols that companies are implementing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are now required to provide a safe and healthy work environment for their employees, which includes regular cleaning and disinfecting of shared spaces. Additionally, the hybrid work model has also led to an increase in demand for residential cleaning services due to lack of time attributed to working from home. A blog by Zippia revealed around 74% of companies in U.S. are planning to to implement a permanent hybrid work model.

Moreover, certifications and licenses are important in the cleaning services business as they help to demonstrate to clients that the company is qualified and has the necessary knowledge and skills to provide high-quality services. Cleaning Industry Management Standard Certification, Occupational Safety and Health Administration Training, Institute of Inspection, GS-42, Cleaning and Restoration Certification, are some standards in this industry followed by market players like ServiceMaster Clean, Vanguard Cleaning Systems, and Stanley Steemer, likely favoring the adoption of cleaning services among consumers.

Furthermore, the growing old age population is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Older adults may have specific needs related to their health, such as the use of specialized cleaning products or techniques to reduce the risk of infection. As people age, they may have difficulty performing household chores and maintaining a clean living environment. According to the World Health Organization, the population is ageing at a much faster rate than in the past. Moreover, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over.

Cleaning Services Market Report Highlights

Floor care services accounted for a market share of 30.93% in 2024. Floor care services encompass the comprehensive cleaning, maintenance, and restoration of diverse flooring materials across residential and commercial environments.

The commercial demand for cleaning services accounted for a market share of 27.51% in 2024. Retail complexes, which attract high foot traffic, require meticulous cleaning to ensure a welcoming and visually appealing environment for customers.

The cleaning services market in North America held a global revenue share of 32.20% in 2024. The regional market benefits from advancements in cleaning technologies and a heightened emphasis on sustainability.

List of Key Players of Cleaning Services Market

ABM Industries Inc.

The Service Master Company, LLC

CleanNet

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

Sodexo

Jani-King Inc.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

ChemDry

Pritchard Industries Inc.

