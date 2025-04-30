Collaborative Robot Market Grows with Rising Demand in Industrial Automation

The global collaborative robot market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.64 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be credited to the growing inclination of industries toward collaborative robots or cobots to automate manufacturing processes.

Over the past few years, the growing interest in robot technology across various industries has positively impacted the collaborative robots industry. Unlike conventional industrial robots, cobots are developed to operate at par with their human counterparts. They are mobile and can be easily moved from one area of a manufacturing facility to another. Moreover, they can be programmed with ease, are more cost-effective than their fixed counterparts, and can be used in a wide range of low-speed, repetitive applications.

The increasing need for highly efficient and user-friendly robots that do not require highly skilled experts for deployment and functioning has created a significant demand for software platforms. These platforms allow the integration of robots, motion control, and the generation of an interface that enables the programming of such robots. For instance, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has launched a cobot named MELFA ASSISTA equipped with RT VisualBox, the company’s engineering software. This software allows the intuitive creation of operating sequences by connecting block diagrams in a chain of events, including linking with other devices, such as cameras and the hands of the robot.

The increasing demand from industrial customers, researchers, and engineers further strengthens the outlook of the collaborative robots industry. These robots are being deployed across various industries and have been highly influential in addressing the challenges faced by the logistics sector, such as complex work processes, and managing several tasks in different combinations and compact spaces.

Collaborative Robot Market Report Highlights

By payload capacity, the up to 5kg segment accounted for the largest market share of over 43% in 2024. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for enhanced in-building wireless connectivity catalyzed by the burgeoning number of smartphone users and data-intensive applications.

The assembly segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) for tasks such as nut driving, bolting, and part fitting.

The automotive segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to its extensive adoption of automation technologies. Collaborative robots are particularly valuable in this sector for tasks such as assembly, welding, and painting, where they enhance productivity and ensure precision.

The European collaborative robots is expected to grow at the significant CAGR of over 30% from 2025 to 2030, driven by government initiatives promoting industrial automation and sustainability.

