Europe Motorcycle Parts and Accessories Market Grows with Rising Two-Wheeler Sales

The Europe motorcycle parts and accessories market size is expected to reach USD 1,501.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The increased ownership of motorcycles is a major factor driving the market growth. Motorcycles are popular because of their high fuel efficiency, aid in reducing traffic congestion, and cost-effective commute. The increased purchasing of motorbikes in Europe is predicted to enhance demand for accessories such as helmets, riding gear, baggage systems, and aftermarket parts. Besides, increased awareness of environmental issues and increased usage of electric motorcycles are expected to drive growth in the market. Sustainable and recyclable materials are becoming more popular in producing motorbike accessories. Moreover, increased e-commerce and online retail platform penetration is expected to provide attractive prospects for suppliers in the market.

Technological advancement and changes in consumer expectations drive the demand for smarter motorcycle parts and accessories. This has prompted protective gear producers to develop and create new items in response to customer demand. Bluetooth, sophisticated noise control, ambient audio capability, audio multitasking, navigation, built-in speakers and microphones, and adequate cushioning with ventilation are some of the benefits of smart technology in helmets. The helmets are also lightweight, portable, and adjustable to meet the consumer’s needs. As a result, new technology aspects are projected to propel the motorcycle protective gear market forward.

The rising traction for motorcycle racing among millennials, as well as tempting discounts from bike key manufacturers that include helmets, jackets, and gloves as supplementary gear, are fostering the market expansion. E-commerce has served a crucial role in raising brand value for a variety of riding gear firms. Millions of people take part in online contests where social media influencers provide tutorials on riding gear. Reasonable bike touring packages offered by a variety of vacation businesses are further motivating the market.

Helmets, gloves, kneecaps, elbow guards, and spine guards all play a significant part in enhancing road safety. Furthermore, this protective clothing keeps motorcyclists safe from major injuries. To create lightweight products, protective gear producers use components such as fiberglass-reinforced plastic and fiber carbon. Moreover, suppliers are incorporating new communication features into protective gear, such as helmets, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the market.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Europe Motorcycle Parts And Accessories Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Europe Motorcycle Parts And Accessories Market Report Highlights

The growing traction towards buying high-end and high-performance motorcycles is driving the Europe motorcycle part and accessories market growth. Likewise, the growing electric motorcycle popularity in Europe owing to government efforts to promote sustainable mobility is driving the market growth

The rising demand for electric motorcycles in the region is also driving the demand for motorcycle batteries, the development of new battery technology through changing cell chemistry, lowering prices, improved battery management systems, and battery exchange models such as battery as a service and swapping is driving the segmental growth

As off-road biking events gain traction in the country, off-road motorcycle accessories demand is also witnessing a surge, thus driving the market growth

List of Key Players in the Europe Motorcycle Parts And Accessories Market

Akrapovic

Caberg S.p.a

Dainese S.p.A

GP Products

GripWorks

Hartmetall-Werkzeugfabrik Paul Horn GmbH

HEDKASE LIMITED

Odi Grips

Schuberth GmbH

Sinclair & Rush Ltd

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Europe Motorcycle Parts And Accessories Market