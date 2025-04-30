Whiskey Market 2030: Leveraging Social Media for Brand Engagement

Whiskey Market Growth & Trends

The global whiskey market size is expected to reach USD 114.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing product usage in the artistic preparation of alcoholic drinks is the key factor driving the industry. Blended whiskey is likely to remain the most lucrative product segment over the forecast period due to ongoing experimental activities to produce innovative drinks.

The market has also experienced a high demand for rye-based and single- and double-malt whiskey rich in new flavors. Use of malt whiskey in cocktail formulation is anticipated to increase the demand further. The segment is predicted to experience a steady CAGR over the next few years. The overall whiskey market has witnessed a shift from branded and premium drinks to super-premium and high-end premium drinks produced by skilled craftsmen using traditional processes.

High-end premium segment is likely to witness considerable growth due to market consolidation and high-entry-barrier of new companies. However, a small customer base and high prices of these products may limit the segment growth. The U.S. whiskey market is proliferating in line with the increasing disposable income levels, which has resulted in rising demand for the premium-quality products, such as corn and malt whiskeys.

Whiskey Market Report Highlights

Rising preference for high-quality craft whiskey over those provided by established brands owing to the distinct taste and flavors will drive the segment

The whiskey market in North America has grown at a prolific rate over the past few years owing to consumer preference for conventional, locally produced drinks

Pernod Ricard, Hotaling & Co., William Grant & Sons, and Diageo plc are the prominent companies in the global market

Most of these manufacturers provide whiskeys produced from locally-grown grains, such as rye, barley, and wheat. The whiskey distilleries owned by these companies are majorly located in U.S. and Europe owing to the substantial demand

Whiskey Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global whiskey market based on product, quality, and region:

Whiskey Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Malt Whiskey

Wheat Whiskey

Rye Whiskey

Corn Whiskey

Blended Whiskey

Others

Whiskey Quality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Premium

High-End Premium

Super Premium

Whiskey Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Spain Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East South Africa



