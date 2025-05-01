Lucintel Forecasts the Global Quantum Computing Market to Reach $5.0 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global quantum computing market looks promising with opportunities in the optimization, simulation, and machine learning applications. The global quantum computing market is expected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2031 from $1.3 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are growing need for high-performance computing and rising demand for quantum computing solutions from various industries.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in quantum computing market to 2031 by deployment (on-premises and cloud), technology (trapped ions, quantum annealing, superconducting qubits, and other technologies), application (optimization, simulation, machine learning, and other applications), end use (space & defense, transportation & logistics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, banking & finance, energy & power, academia, government, and other end uses), and region.

Lucintel forecasts that, within the deployment category, cloud is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its growing usage among users given to its flexibility and powerful systems.

Within the application category, optimization will remain the largest segment due to growing use of quantum algorithms to optimize problems and solve in a faster and more efficient manner.

Download sample by clicking on quantum computing market

In terms of regions, North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to widespread applications quantum computing among various sectors, such as defence, medical care, pharmaceutical, and energy & power in the region.

IBM, D-Wave Quantum, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Rigetti Computing, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Intel Corporation, IonQ are the major suppliers in the quantum computing market.

