Lucintel Forecasts the Global System Level Test Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global system level test market looks promising with opportunities in the auto & transportation, consumer electronic, and communication markets. The global system level test market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing profileration of IoT devices and connected systems, growing complexity of semiconductor devices, and stringent quality requirements.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in system level test market to 2030 by type (function test, performance test, and reliability test), application (auto & transportation, consumer electronics, communication industry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that performance test is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-performance electronic systems and the growing complexity of semiconductor devices.

Within this market, auto & transportation will remain the highest growing segment due to the increasing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles which require rigorous testing to ensure safety and reliability.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers and electronics companies in the region.

Tokyo Seimitsu, Besi, DISCO, Cohu, Hangzhou ChangChuan Technology, FormFactor, Teradyne, JHT, Advantest, Aehr Test Systems are the major suppliers in the system level test market.

