Data Center Market 2030: Key Players and Competitive Landscape Analysis

Data Center Market Growth & Trends

The global data center market size is expected to reach USD 652.01 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing digital transformation across industries boosts a strong data center infrastructure to support cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other digital initiatives. The surging usage of cloud services involves data centers providing the required infrastructure for hosting and managing cloud-based services and applications. Data centers with adequate processing and storage capacity are required to support the expanding use of data-intensive applications such as AI, machine learning, big data analytics, and virtual reality. The development of Internet of Things (IoT) devices generates vast volumes of data that must be processed and analyzed, creating demand for data centers.

Furthermore, during the pandemic, the transition to remote work and virtual collaboration underlined the need of data centers in facilitating remote access, communication, and collaboration capabilities. Because of the increasing expansion of online shopping and e-commerce platforms, data centers are required to handle transaction processing, inventory management, and consumer data storage. Data centers are essential for effective content distribution and good user experiences in streaming services, social media platforms, and online gaming.

The rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks highlight the importance of secure data storage and processing facilities such as those provided by data centers. Adoption of edge computing, which processes data closer to the source, necessitates the use of edge data centers to reduce latency and support real-time processing. Data centers are used in smart city initiatives to handle and analyze data from sensors, cameras, and gadgets, allowing for better urban planning and resource management. Finance, healthcare, and government all require data centers that adhere to stringent regulatory standards for data security and privacy. Some areas require that specific data be stored within their borders, necessitating the necessity for local data center infrastructure.

Data Center Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of over 67.0% in 2024 in the data center market. The rapid growth of social media, digital transactions, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased the demand for expanded data storage and processing capabilities.

The server segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 34.0% in 2024. Modern servers are becoming more powerful and energy-efficient due to the continuous advancements in processor technology, memory, and storage solutions

The virtualization segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of nearly 18.0% in 2024. Virtualization enables data centers to maximize the use of physical hardware by running multiple virtual machines (VMs) on a single physical server

The professional services segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of nearly 49.0% in 2024. Traditional data centers are increasingly struggling to accommodate the rising demands of modern workloads

The on-premises segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 39.0% in 2024, driven by the increasing focus on data security and privacy

The <10kW segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 36.0% in 2024. Businesses looking for on-premise or colocation-based infrastructure solutions prefer lower-density racks due to their affordability and ease of management.

The N+1 segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of nearly 70.0% in 2024 due to the increasing need for reliability and uptime in data center operations.

The data center market in North America held a significant share of over 40.0% in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics.

Data Center Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center market report based on component, type, server rack density, redundancy, PUE, design, tier level, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Data Center Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Data Center Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

On-premise

Hyperscale

HPC

Colocation

Edge

Data Center Server Rack Density Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

<10kW

10-19kW

20-29kW

30-39kW

40-49kW

>50kW

Data Center Redundancy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

N+1

2N

N+2

N

Data Center PUE Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Less than 1.2

1.2 – 1.5

1.5 – 2.0

Greater than 2.0

Data Center Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Traditional

Containerized

Modular

Data Center Tier Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Data Center Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Large enterprises

Small & Medium enterprises

Data Center End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Cloud Service Provider

Technology Provider

Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Entertainment & Media

Energy

Others

Data Center Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



