Golf Tourism Market: How Destinations Can Leverage their Golf Assets

Golf Tourism Industry Overview

The global Golf Tourism Market, estimated at USD 25.34 billion in 2024, is poised for substantial growth with a projected CAGR of 9.1% between 2025 and 2030. The increasing prevalence of golf as a professional sport, a recreational activity, and a significant driver of leisure travel is a major factor. This market expansion is primarily driven by the escalating number of golf events, both internationally and domestically, alongside considerable financial commitments towards developing superior sporting facilities and a growing worldwide population of professional and amateur golf enthusiasts. Moreover, governmental and sporting organizations globally are actively promoting golf by hosting tournaments and making significant investments to draw golfers and bolster local economies.

A notable example is the Canadian Federal Government’s USD 4.4 million investment in Golf Canada’s premier tournaments in August 2022, aiming to enhance participation, yield economic advantages, and attract tourism. The pandemic, however, had a considerable negative effect on the industry, causing a notable decrease in golf travel due to its impact on sports tourism and overall international travel. UNWTO statistics indicate an estimated USD 1.3 trillion loss in global export revenues, with the Asia Pacific region bearing the brunt of stringent travel limitations.

Detailed Segmentation:

Tourist Type Insights

International tourist type in the golf tourism market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2030. Various governments are promoting international tours to attract new golfers. For instance, in June 2022, DP World Tour and The British Junior Golf Tour (BJGT) launched a golfing development initiative that announced the launch of the World Junior Golfing Championship. The first competition will be held from February 14-16, 2023, at the Amendoeira Golf Resort in Portugal, providing young golfers with the chance to start their session with a high-quality international tournament. Such initiatives are expected to boost international tourism, making a significant impact on the global economy.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific golf tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030. Golf tourism is projected to grow significantly, driven by rising disposable incomes, a growing middle class, and an increasing interest in the sport across countries like Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Australia. APAC also benefits from its variety of landscapes and climates, making it ideal for year-round golf tourism, with countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam offering tropical settings, while Japan and South Korea provide mountainous backdrops.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Golf Tourism Market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The golf tourism market is highly competitive. Market players in golf tourism are investing in luxury resorts, exclusive golf packages, and high-profile tournaments to attract tourists, while enhancing course designs and facilities to cater to diverse preferences. They are also leveraging digital marketing and collaborations with travel agencies to reach a broader audience globally.

Key Golf Tourism Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the golf tourism market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Golfasian Co., Ltd.

Premier Golf Tours

The Haversham and Baker Co.

PerryGolf

Carr Golf

Celtic Golf

SGH Golf

Golfbreaks Ltd.

Golf Tours International

travelOsports

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Recent Developments