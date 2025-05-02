Contract Cleaning Services Market: Why Businesses Choose Outsourcing Over In-House Teams

Contract Cleaning Services Industry Overview

Driven by a growing awareness of workplace hygiene and increasing concerns about employee well-being and workplace sustainability, the global Contract Cleaning Services Market is experiencing significant growth. The market was valued at USD 383.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. Commercial and industrial establishments to maintain clean and healthy premises primarily utilize these services, which include cleaning floors, carpets, upholstery, and windows.

Business organizations, particularly large ones, commonly establish contractual agreements with service providers. The specific type and the desired frequency, which can range from daily to annual, mainly determine the cost of these services. In contrast, construction-cleaning services are typically a one-time service with pricing based on the required level of cleanliness. Businesses are making substantial investments in maintaining their workplaces to ensure a green and healthy environment for their employees.

Detailed Segmentation:

Service Type Insights

The upholstery cleaning segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period. The other cleaning services offered by the vendors include window, upholstery, and construction cleaning, among others. Among these, the upholstery cleaning services are anticipated to register at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, primarily due to the current and long-lasting impact of the ongoing COVID-19. Upholstery, which includes sofas/couches and padded chairs, is one of those products exposed to direct human contact. Therefore, corporate offices are increasingly availing of these services to maintain the hygiene and safety of employees during and after post coronavirus outbreak.

End-use Insights

The industrial segment is also projected to register at a strong and steady CAGR during the forecast period. Contractual service providers are appointed at such industrial manufacturing facilities to perform construction cleaning tasks, including oil spill cleaning & control and debris & dust cleaning, among others. Moreover, renovation activities undertaken by manufacturing facilities require cleanup at regular intervals. Furthermore, the increasing level of disposable income and the growing inclination of the young population towards outsourcing regular cleanup tasks is going to propel the market demand among residential end users.

Regional Insights

The contract cleaning services market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The growing number of under-construction units, which require regular clean-up for proper management of the site, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, investments made by the government towards infrastructure development have led to a steep rise in the number of new commercial spaces in the region over the last few years. This, in turn, is expected to increase the adoption of cleaning services, including floor, window, and upholstery cleaning, among others. In addition, Asia Pacific is among the worst coronavirus-hit regions with high population density, which is having a positive impact on the adoption of cleaning services in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of service providers. To gain significant revenue share and strengthen their position in the market. Market incumbents are undertaking various growth strategies, including strategic acquisitions and partnerships, to expand their reach by leveraging each other’s expertise.

Jani-King International Inc. is renowned for its franchise-based model, which allows the company to maintain a widespread global presence while delivering localized services tailored to specific customer needs. This approach enables rapid scalability and adaptability in diverse markets, providing flexibility to meet varying regulatory and operational requirements. The company’s focus on offering specialized cleaning services for industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and retail ensures it meets high hygiene standards, enhancing client satisfaction.

ISS Facility Services, Inc. stands out as a comprehensive provider of integrated facility management solutions, combining contract cleaning services with other essential maintenance and operational support offerings. This integrated approach allows the company to deliver value-added services to its clients, improving efficiency and streamlining vendor management.

Key Contract Cleaning Services Companies:

ABM Industries Incorporated

Jani-King International Inc.

ISS Facility Services, Inc.

Sodexo Group

Mitie Group plc.

Pritchard Industries Inc.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Stanley Steemer International Inc.

Cleaning Services Group, Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

