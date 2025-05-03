RPost Releases Enhanced RMail Plugin for Outlook with Seamless Large File Transfer

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the creator of Registered Email technologies, has unveiled a major update to its RMail plugin for Microsoft Outlook, delivering significant usability improvements—most notably to its LargeMail feature. With this upgrade, Outlook users can now attach and send files up to 200MB directly from their compose window, eliminating the need for browser uploads or popup windows. The update also introduces an auto-detect option to seamlessly switch to LargeMail when file size exceeds a user-defined limit.

Users can continue using the “Send Registered” button for RPost’s full suite of services—secure email delivery, encryption, e-signatures, and legal proof of message content. The update is available at no additional cost and integrates easily with other Outlook add-ins. New users are invited to start a free trial, while existing users can upgrade via RPost’s “Apps & Downloads” section online.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-enables-secure-large-file-transfers-direct-ms-outlook