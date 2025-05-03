Keynote Speakers Revealed: Industry Heavyweights to Headline

Macau, Macau, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — The G2E Asia Conference and Asian IR Summit are set to return this May, bringing top industry leaders together to tackle the most pressing issues and opportunities within the entertainment and integrated resort sectors.

The G2E Asia Conference will be held from May 7-9, 2025, at The Venetian Macao, with the Asian IR Summit taking place from May 6-8, 2025, at the Galaxy International Convention Center. Both events will feature a refreshed lineup of over 100 speakers, including influential experts and key decision-makers, delivering actionable insights and thought leadership on the evolving landscape.

To inaugurate the events, distinguished leaders will take the stage as keynote speakers, offering exclusive, in-depth perspectives into global industry trends.

Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group to Kick Off as Opening Keynote Speaker

The G2E Asia Conference proudly announces Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, as the opening keynote speaker, set to deliver invaluable insights on the evolving entertainment landscape.

Gaming Perspectives Continue with Afternoon Keynote Address

The G2E Asia Conference is pleased to welcome Ed Bowers, President of Global Development of MGM Resorts International, as the afternoon keynote speaker, continuing the exploration of gaming and market evolution.

Macau Representatives to Lead Keynote Address at Asian IR Summit

The Asian IR Summit is also honored to welcome Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office will share their expert perspectives on the future of integrated resorts.

G2E Asia Conference Highlights

Three full days of G2E Asia Conference sessions will provide in-depth market analysis of emerging markets and the outlook for Asian gaming markets, strategies around technology and innovations for the gaming industry, a Responsible Gaming Forum and the IAGA Best Practices Institute.

Speakers include Wilson Wong, Vice President of Cyber Security, Asia of Sands China Ltd; Henry Yuen, Head of Enterprise Business Development – Hong Kong and Macao of Amazon Web Services; Brian Wyman, Executive Vice President of The Innovation Group; Fredric E. Gushin, Managing Director and CEO of Spectrum Gaming Group; Jerry Chan, SVP of Electronic Gaming & Special Project of Okada Manila; Shee Chean Ho, Partner of Ernst & Young and Praveen Choudhary, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited.

Asian IR Summit Highlights

The Asian IR Summit will feature insightful sessions focusing on integrated resorts, the hospitality industry, emerging technologies, sportainment and the new era of entertainment.

Speakers include Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President and Studio City General Manager, Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Jeffrey Jiang, EVP- Entertainment Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Crystal Wang, National Leading Partner, Deloitte China Sports Business; Jeremy Walker, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Event Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Kevin Chang, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific, UFC; Henry Kerins, CEO, EASL; Namkung Dan, CEO of Eternal Editions; Anna Robb, Executive Producer of Our Legacy Creations; Steven Wang, Founder & CEO, Mars Culture; Icy Wong, CEO of VS Media Limited; Wade Howk, COO of Inspire Entertainment Resort; Ben Wong, CMO, Greater China of Google; and Crystal Wang, National Leading Partner of Deloitte China Sports Business.

To learn more about G2E Asia, visit www.G2EAsia.com.

To learn more about Asian IR Expo, visit www.AsianIRExpo.com.