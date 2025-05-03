Connect Markets, Expand Horizons: RX China Unveils “Hello China Hello World 2025” Campaign Theme

Shanghai, China, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — In a time marked by global economic uncertainty and rapidly evolving trade dynamics, RX Greater China proudly announces the launch of its 2025 campaign theme: “Hello China Hello World – Connect Markets, Expand Horizons.”

This powerful initiative reaffirms RX’s commitment to serving as a catalyst for global collaboration, fostering deeper integration between China and the international community. Amid a complex global landscape, RX continues to champion the exhibition industry’s vital role as a strategic driver of sustainable growth—connecting industries, accelerating innovation, and expanding horizons to unlock new possibilities across borders and sectors.

“Hello China Hello World 2025” Campaign Theme Key Visual

A New Era of Global Connectivity

With geopolitical tensions and trade barriers reshaping the global economic order, the exhibition industry stands at the forefront of fostering dialogue, creating opportunity, and driving long-term growth. RX believes now, more than ever, exhibitions must act as global bridges—platforms where businesses, industries, and nations come together to navigate uncertainty, share insights, and co-create the future.

Through the “Hello China Hello World 2025” campaign, RX invites partners, exhibitors, consulates, chambers of commerce, trade associations, media, and stakeholders worldwide to join hands across economies, industries, cultures and geographies. Together, we aim to enhance mutual understanding, drive innovation, and explore new pathways for cross-border collaboration and sustainable development.

Two-Way Growth, Shared Prosperity

Leveraging its deep industry expertise and global network, RX continues to empower Chinese companies to expand their global footprint—facilitating access to overseas markets, enhancing brand visibility, and increasing export competitiveness through high-impact exhibitions, industry forums, and business matchmaking.

At the same time, RX remains a gateway for international enterprises looking to engage with China’s vast market, diverse industrial ecosystem, and resilient economic growth. Our events serve as launchpads for global brands seeking to localize their strategies and connect with new customers and partners in China.

Recent milestones such as the 91st China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) in Shanghai demonstrated the power of global convergence, with nearly 5,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and tens of thousands of new medical innovations showcased. Attendees from 150+ countries engaged in fruitful exchanges through bilateral meetings, international forums, and the WeTalk platform—fostering collaboration and advancing global health outcomes.

91st China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) was successfully held in Shanghai April 8-11, 2025, National Exhibition and Convention Center（Shanghai）

Meanwhile, WEPACK 2025 once again set new benchmarks for international participation, attracting 138,614 visits, including 18,806 overseas visits from 136 countries and regions. Forums like the “Outbound Branding Forum for Chinese Packaging Enterprises” highlighted how Chinese firms are leveraging RX platforms to refine global strategies and seek investment opportunities abroad.

Strategic Expansion in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia has emerged as a high-potential growth engine, thanks to its demographic dividend, rising consumer power, and urgent need for industrial transformation. Recognizing this strategic importance, RX Greater China is accelerating its regional presence with three major outbound events in 2025, covering healthcare, packaging, and consumer goods.

In June, The Health Industry Series – ASEAN 2025 will debut in Kuala Lumpur with strong support from the Malaysian Ministry of Health and Medical Device Authority. This event will spotlight China’s latest achievements in innovative medtech, biopharma, and elderly care, helping Chinese companies build localized supply chains across Belt and Road countries.

Following this, RX will host the WEPACK SOUTHEAST ASIA and RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia in Indonesia in July and September, respectively. Earlier this year, RX also led a successful business and technology delegation to Vietnam’s non-ferrous metals industry—furthering supply chain integration and strengthening China-Vietnam industrial cooperation.

Technology-Driven Innovation

Emerging smart technologies—especially AI—are reshaping the exhibition experience and the industries we serve. The integration of generative AI is enhancing real-time communication, overcoming language and logistical barriers, and delivering personalized services that increase return on investment for participants as well as enhance their exhibition experience.

RX events are also becoming key stages for showcasing smart technologies. The 91st CMEF featured a “Medical Robotics Pavilion” and “AI+ Innovation Series,” including the global debut of an AI-driven orthopedic surgery robot—highlighting the rise of “AI + Robotics” as a key industry trend.

At NEPCON China 2025, RX will spotlight three transformative forces: artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, and the low-altitude economy. A highlight will be the “Humanoid Robot Core Component Deconstruction Zone,” offering a deep dive into the technological architecture of next-gen robotics.

Shaping the Future Together

“Hello China Hello World 2025” is more than a campaign—it’s a global call to action. It is a celebration of cross-border trade, innovation, and shared ambition. Through tailored initiatives such as National Pavilions, Country of Honour Programs, Country Days, high-level matchmaking, overseas roadshows, market-entry policy briefings, and thought leadership forums, RX will continue to create immersive, future-focused experiences that turn vision into opportunity.

On April 7, RX Global CEO Hugh Jones Shares Vision at the Shanghai Office Town Hall.

As RX Global CEO Hugh Jones remarked, exhibitions lay the foundation for future growth and value creation. Let us drive innovation, sustain momentum, and shape the future of industries we serve—while expanding our collective impact on the world.