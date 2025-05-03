SharkStriker appoints cybersecurity veteran Ajay Nawani as its CEO

Delhi, India, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global compliance-centric cybersecurity services provider SharkStriker named Ajay Nawani its CEO.

Nawani took the helm with a proven track record of 29 years of transformative leadership and expertise in cybersecurity.

With his immense experience, he will be spearheading toward its mission to bridge the cybersecurity and compliance gaps of businesses worldwide.

As a Director of Sales Engineering at Sophos, he carved new benchmarks in the global adoption of network, endpoint, cloud, and email security solutions alongside MDR and incident response services, working directly with channel partners to elevate the delivery of their solutions.

Through successful customer collaborations, he helped them solve complex security challenges, partnering with the product engineering team to refine offerings as per the evolving cyber threat landscape. He simplified cybersecurity through a clear and thorough understanding, nurturing trust and innovation.

As a Vice President at Cyberoam, he proved remarkable leadership through effective collaboration with the engineering team to improve products, garnering a trusted cybersecurity advisor mindset among channel partners in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. It propelled Cyberoam’s recognition in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant. He fostered a positive global impact by helping address the cybersecurity skills gap by pioneering Cyberoam’s Global Academy through effective partnerships with over 40 universities.

His colossal monument of experience stands on the foundation of his leadership of data center operations in his early years at British Gas-owned YOU Broadband.

Thrilled to appoint Ajay Nawani, a SharkStriker’s spokesperson said “We were in search of someone who is an extraordinaire in sales expertise, innovation, and leadership who can direct and lead us to a global stage. Someone who had worked at a grassroots level to understand and cater to the pain points of customers with innovative solutions. Ajay has a magnificent track record of leading world-class cybersecurity companies for almost three decades. His contributions have taken them to new heights, making him a clear choice for us. His holistic experience in multiple aspects of the business will serve as a key catalyst to SharkStriker’s growth, spreading paradigm-shifting waves across the globe.”

“It is an honor to join such a dynamic organization that has rapidly earned a reputation for its innovative human-led, tech-driven, holistic cybersecurity services. I am thrilled to work with a talented team. Together, we will embark on a journey to help organizations worldwide securely carve their growth path free from cyber threats and non-compliance.” said Ajay Nawani.