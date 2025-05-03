BRITA Group Expands Focus & Presence in India; Invests in 12,000 Sq. Ft. India HQ & Global Support Center in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Germany-based BRITA Group, a family-owned business and global leader in drinking water optimisation, today formally announced the inauguration of its India headquarters and Global Support Center in Bengaluru. The event was led by Kelvin Mow, Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific, BRITA Group, and Rajani Hankammer, a member of the founding family. Spread over 12,000 sq. ft. and located at Embassy Manyata Business Park, the newly inaugurated office is a modern, collaborative space that fosters innovation and teamwork.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kelvin Mow, Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific at BRITA Group, said, “Asia has rightly been identified as key to BRITA Group’s future growth, as several of the largest water filtration markets are located in this region. The regional HQ in Hong Kong was the first in a series steps arising from this insight, with the new India HQ in Bengaluru being the next.”

“We know Bengaluru represents the future of India, with aspirational customers who are open to experimentation and eager to embrace new innovations. It is also one of the region’s foremost hubs for technology and related talent. That’s why we chose to set up a Global Support Center here, with initial focus areas being IT and infrastructure,” he added.

“Proudly family-owned, BRITA has been driving innovation in the global drinking water optimisation market—starting with the first-ever mobile filter for domestic use in 1966. Travelling across Asia, I have observed that each country in this region has unique water consumption needs and preferences—and I’m sure India does as well. We will continue to invest in understanding the evolving Indian consumer better, to ensure we have the right strategy for this high-growth, high-potential market,” said Rajani Hankammer, Shareholder and member of BRITA Group’s promoter family.

An elated Prashant Dayal, Managing Director, BRITA India, said, “I am truly grateful to the Hankammer family and the regional management for their continued, long-term commitment to India and their significant investments in its evolution and growth. The new office marks the next chapter in BRITA’s journey here. Our goal is to deepen market penetration and rapidly expand access to BRITA’s high-quality water solutions. Expect a slew of product introductions and marketing campaigns in the near future.”

About BRITA: Founded in 1966, BRITA is a pioneer and global leader in water optimisation solutions, committed to providing safe, great-tasting water while reducing the environmental impact of bottled water. The first BRITA products were handmade in founder Heinz Hankammer’s garden. From developing a tea test to demonstrate the benefits of BRITA-filtered water, to patenting the first domestic-use water filter and launching the first refill cartridge, BRITA’s nearly 60-year journey is marked by innovation.

Over 20 billion litres of water run through BRITA products every year. The Group employs more than 2,000 professionals across 70+ countries and operates production sites in Germany, the UK, Italy, and China. BRITA has been present in the Indian market since 2018.